Nick Montgomery's side record their third successive win following two goal win over the Dons

It was a fabulous day for any Hibs fans about as Nick Montgomery's side beat Aberdeen 2-0 thanks to goals from Dylan Vente and Will Fish.

Vente ended a nine game drought as he netted Martin Boyle's cross in the opening 15 minutes to give the Hibees the lead. Following the goal, the Easter Road side came alive and they continued to pressure Kelle Roos throughout the remaining 75 minutes. Fish then doubled the lead in the second-half after a corner saw the defender header the ball past Roos .

Hibs star man David Marshall was, however, tested heavily but a superb performance saw him save a second half penalty and win himself Man of the Match as he kept a much needed clean sheet.

Their win over the Dons sees them just one point behind St Mirren in the league as they firm up their fifth place stance ahead of what will be a busy week with Celtic on Wednesday and Livingston next Saturday.