Bill Foley has made Hibs intentions clear

Bill Foley has explained how he keeps his promises to supporters of the clubs he is involved with, as Hibs excitement grows over his Easter Road involvement.

Owner of Premier League club Bournemouth, the billionaire’s 'Black Knights' group acquired a 25% stake in the Leith club last month with promises of infrastructure and football budget investment. It sees Hibs join the Black Knight football network which also has Bournemouth, French side Lorient and Auckland in New Zealand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since taking control at a Premier League side 18 months ago, Foley has invested over an eye-popping amount of £200m. His Hibs investment won’t hit that enormity but the principles in keeping truthful to fans, the key principles remain the same, as his Cherries address came with hints of what Easter Road supporters can expect.

When asked by Sky Sports how he keeps his word in delivering what he promises to Bournemouth fans, Foley said: "Transparency. Be honest. Always tell the truth. I have big ambitions for this team, and I know we can do it. I've already done it with the Golden Knights, our hockey club.

“It's the same plan, the same programme. It's expensive, you've got to put a lot of money behind it to keep your word. The goal is, now that we've moved up the table a bit, which I was confident we'd do, I believe we'll start attracting more talent, better talent that will want to stay in Bournemouth. They won't want to move on. That's our job."

He added: “For us, we're not a sovereign wealth fund, we're not financial sponsors. We have limited resources, so we went to a smaller club to try and make it better and better.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad