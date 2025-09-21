The striker almost sealed a deadline day transfer to Hibs from Birmingham City.

Birmingham City head coach Chris Davies has fronted up his weekend match-winner’s collapsed transfer to Hibs.

On the final day of the summer window, Easter Road head coach David Gray wanted more in the final third, and Lyndon Dykes was on his radar. Starts have been limited in blue and the forward has extensive Scottish football experience at Queen of the South and Livingston, alongside being a Scotland international.

A deal collapsed at the 11th hour and after duty with Steve Clarke’s side, Dykes headed back to Birmingham City. He has put that behind him by sparking wild scenes at St Andrew’s with a trademark header off a cross, in the 94th minute, to seal a 1-0 victory against Swansea City. His boss has hailed him after he left home fans jumping for joy and detailed a chat with the forward after international duty, and the failed Hibs switch.

Chris Davies on Lyndon Dykes

Davies said: “Lyndon’s been with me for one whole season and he’s been really effective coming on as a substitute and making those big moments. I can think of Bradford in the Vertu Trophy last season, he did it at Blackburn earlier this season. There’s been a few others as well. He’s been an important part of the squad.

“I spoke to Lyndon on the phone when he was away with Scotland. We speak a lot – I talk to all the players about where they stand. And he wants to be here, to work hard, to fight for his place and he’s clearly showed what contribution you can make.

“He’s come back and he’s been great. I’m so pleased he’s here – and in my time here he’s had a few big moments. He’s professional – a really reliable player and, as far as I’m concerned, he can keep on having moments like that because it’s going to be all the better for us.”

Lyndon Dykes impact for Birmingham City vs Swansea

Davies added on the game: “I was really pleased, it was probably the highlight of the day. I thought the lads that started gave us real intensity and energy and aggression. But what you want when players come on is to show no disappointment, make sure that they’re ready to go, and every single sub improved us.

“The game opened up a little bit and they were tiring, and the subs combining to score is the perfect thing you want, so I’m really pleased for them all. We fully deserved the win. It came late but it could have come anytime throughout the match, I thought we were the better team and deserved it. But when it gets late, you’re hoping for a big moment, and we had that.

“It was a really good goal and a really good win. Every game is tough. We’ve had two really tough games away from home, we are back here and what I liked about us was between the boxes in the last two games we were really good, it’s just those decisive moments in the boxes that have not been going for us. Today we had more potency, more threat in the box. They had a few good chances in the game, but we deserved the win.”