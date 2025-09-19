The former Hibs and Sunderland man is looking for his next challenge in football.

A former Hibs and Sunderland star is open to offers as he remains a free agent after the close of the transfer window.

Dylan McGeouch is fondly remembered by Hibs fans as part of the 2016 Scottish Cup-winning side. After starting out at Celtic, the midfielder enjoyed three good years in Leith that earned him a switch to Sunderland. After leaving the Black Cats he joined Aberdeen, since playing for Forest Green Rovers and most recently Carlisle United.

McGeouch was part of the PFA’s free agent squad for pre-season, which is a collection of out of contract players being thrust into a club-style environment for suitors to try and bring into their sides. Still on the market, the experienced ex-Hibs and Sunderland playmaker appeared on Clyde SSB to discuss his current predicament.

Dylan McGeouch on time as free agent

He said: “It's been obviously tough over the summer, just keeping myself fit and trying to keep myself ticking over until hopefully the phone goes and I can find myself a new club. I do my own stuff in the gym and a little bit of running here and there but there’s the English PFA.

“They put on a pre-season camp over the summer, so because I've been down the road for a few years, I was eligible to go down and spend like five or six weeks down there. Four days at a time, everything's paid for and stuff, so a good standard.

“Good standard of players and the coaching, so it got everyone up to speed. Almost like a club environment as well, which is good. So a lot of players have got teams out the back of that and there's a few of us obviously still waiting by the phone.”

What are benefits of PFA free agency squad?

Former Rangers and Raith Rovers player Gordon Dalziel was also on the panel and said: “It's incredible down south, they give you such great opportunities to get yourself back in the game. I'm not just saying that, but he looks very, very fit indeed. There's a lot of guys in the same position looking for clubs, but 32 years of age. I've done a bit of research on him, so he's still, he's still plenty of football left in him.”

Hibs signed Dwight Gayle last summer after he spent time with the PFA’s free agency squad. He said: “It's been a fantastic opportunity for a lot of the boys to come in and to play with other players and to get that on field coaching and get the fitness back. I think it's a great thing that the PFA put on and I thoroughly enjoyed it.

“It's been amazing not just on the field but they're obviously sending you a lot of the data and any little things that you need nutrition-wise and stuff like that. They are more than happy to help with anything that they can. I think a lot of older boys find it a little bit easier as it's obviously a very stressful time not knowing where you're going to be and stuff like that whereas for the older boys, when you're going home with families and things to do, it can obviously take your mind off things.”