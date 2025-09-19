A more intemperate coach would be tempted to ring multiple changes in defence. Someone with a less cool head might even throw in all sorts of new faces just to freshen things up.

If we’ve learned anything about David Gray during his year-and-a-bit as Hibs gaffer, however, it’s that the former club captain is not prone to extreme emotional swings. Which means every selection decision he makes, this weekend as much as any other, will be based on solid footballing logic; occasionally a danger in an illogical game, but usually a decent starting place for any good coach.

Tomorrow evening’s live televised clash against Rangers at Ibrox IS a Premier Sports Cup tie. A quarter-final to be exact. Rather than encourage thoughts of changing for change’s sake, though, it merely underlines the need for Hibs to be at their best.

At stake is not only a semi-final at Hampden but a chance to inflict genuine suffering on old foes in trouble so deep that you’d need diving gear just to reach down and kick them. Which means this is a huge game for Hibs. Supporters, players and management alike.

So how does Gray approach it? Well, for starters, he was clearly unhappy with the defensive performance against Dundee United at Easter Road last week. Not just because his team shipped three goals.

While that wasn’t entirely down to the back three/back five, there might be a little room for tinkering in the defence. Having Grant Hanley among the ‘back-ups’ ready to step in is a real bonus, given the Scotland defender’s recent Man of the Match performance against Denmark; he could probably fill in for either Warren O’Hora OR Jack Iredale, if not Rocky Bushiri.

Moving forward, on-loan Middlsebrough player Dan Barlaser has been signed to fill the defensive midfield role left semi-vacant since Nectar Triantis moved on. Could he squeeze Dylan Levitt out of the starting XI, or play alongside the Welshman, with Josh Mulligan moved to wingback? And does Miguel Chaiwa come back into play after missing last week for personal reasons?

The selection meetings at East Mains are always more intense than players think; those left out often come very close to starting. And there’s been plenty for Gray and his coaching staff to mull over this week. So here’s how we think Hibs could - could, mind - line up tomorrow:

1 . GK Jordan Smith Firmly established as No. 1 despite the summer arrival of Raphael Sallinger, the experienced Englishman bounced back from an early misjudgement to make some big saves in last weekend's dramatic home draw with Dundee United. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . RCB Warren O'Hora The entire back three looked ropey last weekend, so let's just say that for starters. O'Hora is great on the ball, which hasn't always been a deciding selection factor in picking defenders for this fixture. But against THIS Rangers? Maybe ... | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . CB Rocky Bushiri Wouldn't bet against the big man stamping his big boot prints all over this contest today. Line leader at the back, terror-inducing threat in the opposition box. Hibs pushed the boat out with a new contract precisely so he could be the deciding factor in this sort of game. | SNS Group Photo Sales