The news has been confirmed by an SPFL side and Hibs after a summer transfer move.

Hibs have confirmed that forward Dean Cleland has returned to Easter Road after a short-lived spell at East Kilbride.

The Premiership side have a co-operation agreement in place with the Lowland League champions who are sitting second in League Two, with goalkeeper Freddie Owens also joining the K-Park side. While Owens has been the number one in goals for Mick Kennedy’s men, Cleland’s minutes have been more limited.

A decision has now been taken that the teenage forward will return to HTC. His new objectives will be focused matches with the development team alongside first team training involvement with David Gray’s team.

Why Hibs player has been recalled from loan move

A Hibs statement reads: “We can confirm that Dean Cleland has been recalled from his loan spell at East Kilbride. The 17-year-old featured three times for the Scottish League Two side after joining on loan in July 2025. Cleland will now return to HTC, where he will continue to train with the Development Squad and David Gray’s First Team.”

EK’s statement reads: “East Kilbride Football Club today confirm that Dean Cleland has returned to his parent club, Hibernian FC. The club would like to thank Dean for his service and wish him every success for the future. “

There has been plenty of excitement surrounding the co-operation agreement Hibs have struck with EK. Kilby previously said: “It is with great enthusiasm that East Kilbride can confirm the loan signings of goalkeeper, Freddie Owens & forward, Dean Clelland from Hibernian. The loan agreements serve as part of a wider Co-operation Agreement with the Scottish Premiership side.

Why Hibs and East Kilbride co-operation agreement is beneficial

“This Scottish FA initiative allows players to freely move between parent club and loan club out-with the confines of the regular transfer windows. We would like to thank Hibernian FC for their part in what we believe will be a mutually beneficial working relationship for player development and the continued on-field progression of East Kilbride Football Club.”

Hibs Academy Director Gareth Evans said: “Freddie did very well at Civil Service Strollers last season in what was a good campaign for them, and Dean really impressed in our Under-18s team. Challenging themselves in League Two, and playing for a good club like East Kilbride, is great for Freddie and Dean in terms of their development and hopefully both will now get minutes at a higher level."

Cleland recently featured for Hibs U19s as they got the better of Rangers 2-1 at HTC. Josh McDonald’s opener was cancelled out by Callum Burnside’s leveller before Zach Bruce struck late in the game to seal victory. Coach Darren McGregor said: “It’s a great way to win a game of football. From the first whistle we asked the lads to be aggressive and to get after them as we know Rangers are a good footballing team. I told the lads to be brave, press high and be aggressive. They changed their shape off the back of our pressure which was testament to our hard work.