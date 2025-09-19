A look at everything you need to know ahead of the Premier Sports Cup showdown

As Hibs prepare to travel along the M8, they will look to replicate the performance of their Edinburgh counterparts against Rangers in their own backyard.

David Gray still remains unbeaten domestically as Hibs salvaged a draw against Dundee United on Saturday evening. Despite being 3-1 down at one stage to their Tayside rivals, a late Jamie McGrath penalty meant the sides shared the points. Hibs now gear up to play Rangers at the weekend in a match that couldn’t come at a better time for Gray’s men.

The Govan side currently sit 10th in the SPFL table after their worst start to a League campaign for 47 years. A Lawrence Shankland brace was enough to give Hearts the win at Ibrox on Saturday, as Hibs now look to follow suit. With a place at Hampden on the line, here’s everything you need to know about Rangers vs Hibs in the Premier Sports Cup:

When and where is Rangers vs Hibs?

The match will take place at Ibrox Park on Saturday, 20th September. Kick off is scheduled for the slightly unusual time of 17:45 BST, due to television rights.

Will Rangers vs Hibs be shown on TV?

Yes, the match will be shown live on Premier Sports 1, with coverage starting at 17:15. If you are not already subscribed to Premier Sports, you can do so here. Prices start from £10.99.

Hibs fans worldwide can also watch the game on Hibs TV.

How did Rangers and Hibs get to the quarter final stage?

As both clubs qualified for Europe this season, neither Hibs nor Rangers had to go through the Premier Sports Cup group stage.

In the last 16, Hibs defeated Livingston by two goals to nil, while Rangers beat Alloa Athletic 4-2 at Ibrox in a slightly unconvincing display against third tier opponents.

A place at Hampden is at stake for the victors. The semi-finals are scheduled for the weekend of November 1st/2nd. The final will take place on Sunday, 14th December.

What is the team news ahead of Rangers vs Hibs?

Another reason the match is coming at a good time for Hibs is that David Gray has very few injuries to deal with in his squad. Other than Joe Newell who has been out long term with a groin problem, the Hibs boss has a full camp to choose from. Zach Mitchell could be given his debut in Govan after signing on loan from Charlton Athletic earlier this month.

For Rangers, Joe Rothwell is a doubt after he went off injured in the Hearts defeat just 20 minutes after coming on himself. Derek Cornelius is set to make his full debut after Nasser Djiga had a disappointing performance last weekend. Dujon Sterling remains out long term with an achilles tendon injury.

A big question on Russell Martin’s mind will be whether to play Nico Raskin or not. Due to an ongoing feud between player and manager the Belgian has been omitted from Rangers’ last two squads, however the fans want to see him start.