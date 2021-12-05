The Block Seven group were behind the tifo display at the recent league match with Rangers

Block Seven, a fledgling collective set up in recent weeks, was behind the tifo display against the Light Blues but has come under fire from some supporters after a pyrotechnic was thrown onto the pitch from the East Stand, forcing the game to be delayed for several minutes while Hibs were in the ascendancy early in the second half.

During the 1-1 draw with Motherwell on Saturday another smoke bomb was set off, albeit not thrown onto the pitch, with members of the group claiming another fan had thrown it at them and been subsequently detained by police.

Members of the organisation have since pointed the finger at an unrelated group, claiming they are seeking to ‘cause trouble at every home game’ and that the smoke bombs and chanting about the IRA did not come from Block Seven.

A statement posted on Twitter after the ‘Well game read: “Block Seven had nothing to do with the pyrotechnic at Easter Road today yet again.

"The police took matters into their own hands. The pyrotechnic was aimed at one of the Block Seven members and hit him in the back of the head.

"As for the “IRA” chants, none were sung tonight."

Responding to another fan they added: “The same group come to cause trouble at every home game. We are trying to deal with this in the best way possible.”

Hibs have previously urged fans not to bring pyrotechnics to matches, highlighting their potential danger to the user and detrimental effects on people's health.

Hibs have had a number of supporters groups aimed at boosting the atmosphere at big matches. The most recent, Since 1875, was responsible for the iconic “Time for Heroes” banner at Hampden for the 2016 Scottish Cup final.