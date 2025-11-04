Campaign ended in celebration as Easter Road side clinched third place - without win over dogged Saints

Football folk being a superstitious lot, by nature and nurture, there is inevitably a little tightening of the nerve endings whenever St Mirren pop up on the Hibs fixture list. Not that lot again. Do we really have to?

Well, Saturday’s trip to Paisley – for one of those lovely 17:45 kick-offs that everyone so adores – can be viewed through a different lens. As an opportunity to lift the curse, break the hoodoo and shatter the jinx that seemed to stick to this fixture last season.

It is also, of course, a return to a quite special venue. A scene of truly joyous celebrations for a large travelling support enjoying the final pay-off on a crazy campaign, as David Gray’s team clinched an extremely unlikely third-placed finish in the Scottish Premiership with a game to spare back in May.

Why is this game special?

St Mirren were the only top-flight team who did not suffer a defeat to Hibs last season. A distinction that eluded runaway champions Celtic, runners-up Rangers … and EIGHT other Scottish Premiership sides, as the Easter Road lifted themselves from the foot of the table with a stunning and sustained sequence of results.

In taking just two points from a potential dozen, Gray’s team seriously underperformed against the Buddies. Starting with a humiliating loss on the opening weekend of league action.

The fact that Hibs haven’t experienced victory over St Mirren in Paisley since February of 2023 underlines what a difficult task that can be. Still, it seems a little odd that Stephen Robinson’s men should emerge undefeated from all four games last season, right? Throw in their 1-1 draw at Easter Road back in August and it feels almost spooky.

As the current campaign reaches a sort of crossroads heading into the final international break of 2025, let’s take a look back at last season’s performances – ranging from the awful to the genuinely unlucky – against opponents with more than a hint of the bogey team about them.

St Mirren 3 Hibs 0 - August 4, 2024

Hibs were already carrying some serious psychic scar tissue from this fixture when they rocked up to the SMiSA Stadium for their league opener on the first Sunday of the Scottish Premiership season. They’d lost 3-2 there almost exactly a year earlier – and had been scudded 3-0 at Easter Road in their most recent meeting with the Buddies, in February of 2024.

So this was definitely a shock to the system. A bleak omen of things to come, as newly-promoted boss Gray struggled to catch a break during his difficult opening months at the helm.

A Dylan Vente miss, a Marvin Ekpiteta mistake … it was almost an ideal example of how to throw away points. It looked like being a long, dreich campaign for the Hibees after this godawful start.

Hibs 1 St Mirren 2 – November 9, 2024

It’s easy to forget, given everything that happened within a few short weeks of this painful home loss, that David Gray genuinely appeared to be on the brink at this point. Not because fans had turned against their former captain. But because footballing logic dictated that a manager unable to get results simply cannot last.

More defensive frailties were exposed, while yet more individual errors cost the group dearly. Martin Boyle having a weak penalty save was typical of the encounter.

Elie Youan is gently escorted off the field by Jordan Obita; the French winger had engaged in a heated debate with fans at full-time following a painful loss to the Buddies at Easter Road. | SNS Group

Nicky Cadden did convert from the spot in injury time. And thought he’d bagged an even later equaliser, only for his goal to be – correctly – ruled out for offside against Dwight Gayle. You ever feel like the forces of the universe are conspiring against you?

The mood was most certainly grim, with Elie Youan being escorted off the pitch amid arguments with fans. Many genuinely expected to be reading an Official Club Statement – with lots of capital letters – pretty quickly after this one.

St Mirren 0 Hibs 0 – February 16, 2025

What a difference a few months make. Gray’s men were on a 10-game unbeaten run in the Scottish Premiership when they pitched up in Paisley on this cold Sunday. All of the mood music surrounding the team, the club and the gaffer – especially the gaffer – had changed completely.

They still weren’t able to get one over on the Saints, thanks in no small part to substitute Alasana Manneh picking up two bookings in a 13-minute debut which would be remembered for all the wrong reasons. Still, the undefeated run – which would go all the way to a record-breaking 17 league games – remained intact for a team who, a couple of months earlier, might have slumped to a loss in these circumstances.

St Mirren 2 Hibs 2 – May 14, 2025

So it was only a draw. In a THIRD trip to Paisley of the campaign, thanks to the SPFL post-split supercomputer. That wasn’t the point.

Yes, Hibs surrendered a 2-0 lead. Might even have lost the game, but for a couple of decisions.

But this was a night of celebration, ending with David Gray being carried shoulder high by his players. Third place had been wrapped up with a game to spare. Imagine the odds you would have been given against that happening, back on day one of a season like few others in club history …