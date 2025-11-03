Steve Clarke has named his Scotland squad for World Cup 2026 qualifiers versus Greece and Denmark.

Steve Clarke has revealed a conversation with Hibs striker Kieron Bowie over his Scotland omission - as Hearts sharpshooter Lawrence Shankland returns.

The national team face two vital clashes against Greece and Denmark this month in World Cup qualifying, as they look to book a place at the major tournament next year. He has named his squad for the clashes that include a warm weather training camp in Turkey, with Bowie excluded and Shankland arriving in his place.

Capped twice by Clarke, the Hibs forward has netted four times in 18 games across all competitions, while Shankland’s 10 goals with three assists from 15 games has helped catapult Hearts to the Premiership’s top spot. Clarke had a chat with Bowie but has opted for experience in the form of Hearts’ talisman.

Steve Clarke on Scotland squad selection

Scotland’s head coach said: “Lawrence has been good, Kieron's been good. He's maybe gone off the boil a little bit in recent weeks, but that happens with young players. I had a good chat with Kieron last night (Sunday), he's fine, he understands. He's a big one for the future, he can be a big one for now because you never know, maybe a couple of injuries before next weekend and he could be back in the squad.

“Lawrence has hit the ground running again this season, his team are flying at the top of the league, Lawrence is getting his goals. If you need someone in the squad for goals, Lawrence is your man. I think Lawrence’s club will benefit very much if he keeps scoring goals and they keep winning games. He's shown that he can be a part of the Scotland squad before, he's been involved in a lot of squads.

“He's got the experience, I think these two games coming up, we're going to need experienced players and Lawrence has certainly got that experience to help us. I have a good relationship with most of my players. Lawrence is one. We're always very honest with each other. He's a good player. He's a striker. He lives on goals. He thrives on goals. He's the captain of a Hearts team that are doing very well at the moment. He's in a good place and when you've got a striker in a good place scoring goals then it's important to get them involved.”

Scotland World Cup target

When it comes to the double-header, a draw away at Greece would be enough to set up a shootout with Denmark at Hampden on the final qualification group matchday for a place at the World Cup. Coming into the camp off the back of Hampden wins against Greece and Belarus, Clarke added: “I think we all need to remind ourselves that we would have been delighted to be in this position coming into the last two games of the qualifying campaign, having already eliminated one of the major threats in the Greeks.

“They can't be involved in the play-off, they can't be involved in the shake up for first place. That doesn't mean to say it's not going to be a difficult game in Greece because I'm sure they'll be fired up to prove that they're better than Scotland.

“But we're in a good position. What we have to do is make sure that we get the result we need in Greece to make the Denmark game here a cup final.”