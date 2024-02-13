Bournemouth manager names Hibs transfer hope for playmaker as bubbly star gets ringing Cherries endorsement
and live on Freeview channel 276
Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola has his fingers crossed for Emiliano Marcondes after his move to Hibs.
The Danish playmaker has signed on loan with Nick Montgomery's side for the rest of the season. He has shown in flashes his skill that has taken him to the Premier League club, featuring four times so far with two starts.
Marcondes counts FC Nordsjælland, FC Midtyjlland and Brentford amongst his other clubs, with the ability to play as an attacking midfielder and out on the left flank in his arsenal. The 28-year-old had recently returned from a foot injury before linking up with Hibs after being an unused sub in two Cherries matches.
Iraola now hopes the transfer sees Marcondes plays regularly for Hibs after recovery from surgery. The Spaniard has also detailed the Danish star's bubbly nature and eagerness to get involved even when he hasn't been able to take part on the park.
He told the Daily Echo: "I think it was a good option for him. He needed some minutes after the injury and I hope he finds them with Hibs.
“I was really happy, because I’ve seen the process. He has been out and he is someone who wants to contribute. He was part of the meetings. He is someone also normally in a good mood."
Marcondes looks poised to become a free agent in the summer when his Bournemouth deal comes to a close after three years. He's played 24 times for the Premier League side since his arrival in 2021.