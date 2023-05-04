The 62-year-old saw off competition from four other candidates including ex-Hibs striker and manager Mixu Paatelainen and veteran agent Raymond Sparkes, impressing club chiefs with his vision for advancing the Easter Road side and will start work immediately.

McDermott, who had management spells with Reading and Leeds United, also served as Arsenal’s chief international scout and played a key role in the signings of William Saliba and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Since being made redundant by the Gunners in 2020 he has worked as a consultant, advising numerous clubs and organisations including the League Managers Association.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of McDermott’s first tasks will be to scrutinise all the processes and practices with a view to improving every aspect of the club’s football strategy including sports science, medicine, scouting and analysis, and the academy. He will also work closely with chief executive Ben Kensell, manager Lee Johnson, and the recruitment team on transfers.

Brian McDermott has landed the Hibs Director of Football role

Kensell said: “We are delighted with the appointment of Brian McDermott after a long and extensive process. We are conscious that it has taken some time, which is partly due to the sad passing of our chairman Ron Gordon, but we also wanted to have the right steps in place and a thorough process to ensure we’ve got the right person in the door.

"Brian joins us with substantial experience in the game and has worked across numerous different roles in a football club on the sporting side, which sets him up perfectly for this role. We also wanted someone with a strong recruitment bias, and he has that in abundance having scouted across the world for some high-level clubs. Brian’s background, contacts, and experience will be vital as we continue to move the club forward.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad