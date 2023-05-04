Brian McDermott remit outlined as former Arsenal scout and Leeds United boss lands Hibs director of football job
Hibs have announced the appointment of Brian McDermott as the club’s new director of football, bringing to an end a four-month search to fill the newly-created role.
The 62-year-old saw off competition from four other candidates including ex-Hibs striker and manager Mixu Paatelainen and veteran agent Raymond Sparkes, impressing club chiefs with his vision for advancing the Easter Road side and will start work immediately.
McDermott, who had management spells with Reading and Leeds United, also served as Arsenal’s chief international scout and played a key role in the signings of William Saliba and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Since being made redundant by the Gunners in 2020 he has worked as a consultant, advising numerous clubs and organisations including the League Managers Association.
One of McDermott’s first tasks will be to scrutinise all the processes and practices with a view to improving every aspect of the club’s football strategy including sports science, medicine, scouting and analysis, and the academy. He will also work closely with chief executive Ben Kensell, manager Lee Johnson, and the recruitment team on transfers.
Kensell said: “We are delighted with the appointment of Brian McDermott after a long and extensive process. We are conscious that it has taken some time, which is partly due to the sad passing of our chairman Ron Gordon, but we also wanted to have the right steps in place and a thorough process to ensure we’ve got the right person in the door.
"Brian joins us with substantial experience in the game and has worked across numerous different roles in a football club on the sporting side, which sets him up perfectly for this role. We also wanted someone with a strong recruitment bias, and he has that in abundance having scouted across the world for some high-level clubs. Brian’s background, contacts, and experience will be vital as we continue to move the club forward.”
McDermott added: “I’m delighted to join such a great, community-orientated club like Hibs. I scouted Hibs games many times in the past and have always been taken by the fantastic atmosphere at Easter Road. I am very grateful for this opportunity. Having met the chairman, the board of directors, executives, Lee, the staff, and understanding more around the culture of the football club and the objectives, I’m really excited about the challenge.”