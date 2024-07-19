'Call me gaffer' - Hibs players FINED for getting familiar with rookie boss

SNS

Laughing Boyle admits pal’s new rule has cost him ‘quite a bit’ already

David Gray has introduced a FINE system for players who forget to call him boss or gaffer, according to close pal Martin Boyle. And the winger says the new rules have already cost him a decent chunk of change

“I still find it hard to call him gaffer,” confessed a grinning Boyle, the veteran wide man adding: “I consider him as a really good friend

“When I spoke to him when he got the job, I asked what I was to call him - is it Dave or gaffer? Since then there’s been a fine sheet introduced that, if you call him Dave or mate, you get fined a tenner!

“I’ve paid out quite a bit in the last month! The fine system is in, and his demands are there. We’re all listening and striving in the direction he wants to go in - and hopefully we can keep doing that.”

All semi-humorous jokes about over-familiarity aside, Gray’s long history at Hibs means he brings a new/old perspective to the job of manager. Having been through so many highs and lows as a Scottish Cup-winning captain, before moving into a coaching role that saw him serve four stints as interim manager before his summer promotion, the 36-year-old automatically generates respect in the dressing room.

“He’s been through it all, he’s been through what I’ve been through, and we’ve been here pretty much the same time,” said Boyle. “He’s taken that step, which is perfect and the trust he has in me and the trust I have in him - he is getting the best out of me and I’m always grateful to him. He will be a great manager, I’ve no doubt about that.

"I've obviously seen a lot of managers. With the gaffer now, I think it's the standards, what it means to play for this club. He's been here a long time; he was the captain. I played with him. He's very demanding, he's driven and very respected around here.

“He's got a gameplan and he has that style of play where he likes his wingers out on the touchline. He likes to attack and have players staying high up the field. Everyone's definitely striving in the same direction that he wants to go.”