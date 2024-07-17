Hibs rising star ready for his close-up as wise direction reaps dividends

Rudi Molotnikov is embraced by his team-mates after scoring his first Hibs goal. | SNS Group

TV pro dad and history maker Gray writing bold script for Rudi

As Rudi Molotnikov transitions from promising youngster to – he hopes – established first-team footballer, he fully understands the value of good direction. Whether that be from his father, a noted film and TV professional who has taken the helm on Outlander and Dr Who, among other huge productions. Or via a manager who has overseen a few outrageous plot twists in his own playing career.

The 18-year-old midfielder, a stand-out performer on the left wing in last night’s 5-1 Premier Sports thrashing of chaotic Queen’s Park at Easter Road, reached something of a make-or-break stage of his career during the close season. Officially aging out of youth football meant he had to start thinking of himself as senior pro.

Initially tempted by the idea of going out on loan as a next step towards his ultimate goal, advice from dad Justin prompted him to reconsider – and take one almighty swing at breaking into the Hibs starting XI. The teenager was fortunate to find, in David Gray, a new head coach receptive to the idea.

"He's just let me be me,” is how Molotnikov sums up the approach taken by a rookie gaffer presented with a talented prospect. “I think the players who have come around me and made me feel part of this team, they've allowed me to express myself and be myself as a player. The gaffer has made me feel like I'm at home, and that this is where he wants me to be. That's helped, obviously.”

Asked if he felt like this summer was always going to be a turning point, the academy graduate said: "Yeah, to an extent. I mean, a loan was always the option. But my dad really pushed me towards the better option - staying here and pushing myself to be a starting player for Hibs. He really helped me with that.

"When my time in the 18s finished, I did have that moment where you think: 'Right, what do I do now?' I'm happy with how it's gone so far.

“I mean, every player has to believe in themselves. But you can't be too big-headed, can't think beyond what is happening, look to far into the future. You have to just stay level-headed and do what you can, be in the moment. I think I've done that.

"Yeah, it's definitely nice to hear the manager speaking about me positively. He has helped me a lot. But it's obviously only been two games. There are a lot more games to come, hopefully.

“And I've got to keep proving to myself, and proving to him, that I should be starting each game. Hopefully I do. Then we'll take it from there.

"Obviously this is my second experience of being around the first team group regularly. It's been a big change. But I feel really comfortable in myself right now."

Promoted to the first team in something of a crisis by Nick Montgomery last season, Molotnikov actually finished the campaign on loan to Stirling. Where, to be blunt, he didn’t make much of an impact – roughly four hours’ total playing time after joining in February – on a team who ended up being relegated to League Two.

Molotnikov insisted: "Stirling was obviously a massive learning curve - probably more because I didn't play! I think I learned a lot. I learned what it's like to be on the end of that. I learned what it's like to experience relegation; that was a big part of it.

"So coming into pre-season, I was ready to put my head down. I wanted to hit the ground running.”

He certainly did that in front of a small home crowd last night, scoring a peach of a goal as he walked off with Player of the Match honours, admitting: "It was amazing, I couldn't have asked for it to go any better, a 5-1 win and a goal on my first competitive start at Easter Road. My family was in the stand too, so it was really special.

"I was very cool at the goal but, to be honest, I can't remember much about it! It all happened so quickly, I just remember the ball beating the keeper and me turning round to see all the fans. Like I say, it was really special.”

His family missed his first start for Hibs, away to Forfar in the Scottish Cup last season, because of a once-in-a-lifetime holiday. Hoping to get plenty of chances to catch up this year, the Molotnikov clan occasionally seem cursed to miss out on their boy’s big moments.

Speaking about their support after last night’s game, the playmaker laughed as he revealed: "Unfortunately, on Saturday there (Elgin away), they had a family event. And tonight my mum was ill (just a cold). But my dad and my sister, and her boyfriend, were all in the stand. So it was special for them to be there.”