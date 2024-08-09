Can Hibs shock Celtic? Gray craves reaction to horrors of SPFL opening weekend

SNS Group

‘Exciting test’ to be embraced, insists gaffer

The only positive side effect of last weekend’s calamitous collapse on the opening weekend of Scottish Premiership action? That Hibs been written off so completely by so many. Leaving them completely unencumbered by expectation as they look to gain a toehold at the foot of the table.

Looking ahead to Sunday’s visit of Celtic, the gulf between the teams is fairly accurately reflected in the betting markets. And the reigning champions are heavy odds-on favourites to inflict another defeat on David Gray’s men for a reason. Reasons. Including the fact that Celtic have just scudded a better-than-average Kilmarnock side by four goals to nil.

The only glimmer of hope amid the gloomy forecasts lies, however, in that air of certainty about what SHOULD happen when referee Nick Walsh blows his whistle for kick-off. While they’d love to be heading into this game in blistering form, Hibs understand the value of being complete outsiders dismissed by every pundit, punter and ex-pro in the land.

Gray’s men will know, moreover, that a solid, dogged and determined opening half hour – even if it is just battening down the hatches and looking to ride out the opening storm – would come as a complete surprise to the visitors. And cause Celtic’s hard core of travelling fans, pleased enough with on-field results but in open revolt over a lack of spending in the transfer markets, to crank up the pressure on their team.

It’s not much to go on, is it? All a bit thin. In the face of all footballing evidence, however, it’s obvious to everyone – not least Gray – that some very freaky things will have to happen, if his boys are to end Sunday’s contest with a celebration at Easter Road.

“It’s a tough test, but it’s an exciting test,” said the rookie head coach, looking ahead to match day two of the league programme, the fan favourite - still smarting from Sunday’s 3-0 defeat to St Mirren in Paisley - adding: “Especially with new players coming in, there’s no better way to try and get a reaction than by testing yourself against the best team in the league last season.

“I fully expect them to be up there again for obvious reasons – the way they’ve started and the players they’ve got. It’s a proper test, a proper challenge. It should be one they’re excited by.”

In a game where Gray is likely to draw upon at least one of his recent new signings, with Mykola Kuharevich surely a starter in a team desperately short of line-leading forward power, the fact that Celtic have better individual players in every single position represents a classic coaching challenge. Having spoken often about the need for flexibility, with much talk about a Plan A and Plan B, it will be interesting to see what the new gaffer whips up.

Gray admitted: “I’m excited by it, testing myself against an elite manager who has managed at the highest level. But it’s also the occasion; I know how good Easter Road can be.

“If we can start the game properly, play the way we want, affect the game positively, then the fans will get right behind us. There’s no better way to right the wrongs of last week.”

A home win, or even a stuffy draw, would certainly be a welcome surprise. Entirely unexpected, given the weight of logic arrayed against Hibs. But since when was football ever logical?