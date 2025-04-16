Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Rival coach says Edinburgh club ‘keep coming up with answers’ to silence doubters

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs are still in the hunt for a first SWPL title since 2007 despite their weekend derby defeat. And they’ve got the ideal opportunity to carry on the spectacular work of an already notable campaign over the coming days – with an Old Firm double-header going a long way to establishing their claim on the crown.

Still joint top of the table on points, Grant Scott’s team trail leaders Glasgow City on goal difference after losing 2-1 to Hearts on Sunday. With seven rounds of fixtures remaining, Hibs, City and Rangers – just a point adrift of the top two – will all feel that they’re in control of their own destiny.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Edinburgh side travel west to face reigning champions Celtic, currently eight points behind, at Hamilton’s New Douglas Park tonight. Rangers visit Meadowbank on Sunday afternoon.

“We all know how tough a week it will be,” admits goalkeeper Erin Clachers, the on-loan City player adding: “But we've got great resilience amongst the squad - and we will need that to bring us back and keep fighting in these next two games.”

Asked whether it was a case of mentality or quality that has kept Hibs at the business end of the table, despite repeated predictions/outside expectations of the surprise contenders falling away, Clachers declared: “Probably a bit of both. I think we've got a talented group but we're mentally strong, we are resilient.

“Maybe it's the fact that we're slight underdogs still to some people. But week after week we're just doing our jobs and we're getting the results from it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think we know there's a lot of outside noise but, for us, it's just about focusing on what we do within the building. We know we are capable of producing results that we've got - and we just want to keep doing that.”

Second on goal difference - but still in control

The fact that Hibs are still in control of their own ambitions, with the post-split fixtures giving everyone in and around the title race multiple chances to gain or lose ground, is a bonus, Clachers insisting: “Yeah, I think that is something you've got to look at. Just take it one game at a time - and if you keep doing that and you keep winning those games, you will do well come the end of this season.

“I think there's no doubt that a lot of points will be shared between now and the end of the season. It's just about how many we can pick up.”

Glasgow City coach Leanne Crichton, meanwhile, admits she fully expects Hibs to take this title race right to the wire, the former Scotland star telling BBC Radio Scotland’s Behind the Goals podcast: “I actually think there have been a lot of questions thrown their way this season – and they’ve come up with the answers. At points you perhaps think, or we might have discussed, is this going to be the point where Hibs kind of fall by the wayside?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But they’ve been excellent, especially against the teams in and around them. They’ve beaten us twice, beaten Rangers, beaten Celtic. All at points in the season where you’re asking: ‘Will this be the week when Hibs drop points?’

“It’s never really happened. So the derby was one you thought they would win. And they scored within the first minute, so they’ll be so frustrated.

“It was a surprise. But just because I felt it was a game Hibs would have taken care of, at home.

“It’s this stage of the season. Every split fixture now, there’s going to be no surprise if the league table looks completely different next week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To lose the derby and still be join top of the table on points, the situation could be a lot worse. So I don’t think Hibs will go overkill in terms of being disappointed.

“Because sitting at the top, it feels like you’ve got an element of control over what happens. And there is still a long, long way to go.

“I still don’t think Celtic are out of it, either. I still look at Glasgow City and the eight-point advantage they had a few years ago, and it was whittled right down to the very last day of the season. We’ve seen that before.”

Celtic v Hibs – New Douglas Park, 8 pm KO.

Tickets priced £10 for adults and £5 for under-16s are available here.