Celtic boss remains hopeful of striking deal for Hibs’ John McGinn

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers remains hopeful that a deal can be struck to take Hibs midfielder John McGinn to Parkhead.

The Glasgow club have had two bids for the Scotland internationalist rejected, with their last offer of £1.75m significantly short of the £4m valuation Hibs have placed upon the 23-year-old.

McGinn, signed by Hibs for a bargain £160,000 in the summer of 2015, is entering the final year of his Easter Road contract. Several English clubs have enquired about the player and are poised to swoop should Celtic fail to meet Hibs’ asking price.

“Between Neil [Lennon] and I, it’s out of our hands,” said Rodgers. “It’s with the clubs. Hopefully for everyone’s sake it can be resolved, but it’s above me.

“I’d always have liked to have more in by now but the most important thing was ensuring we kept the players we wanted to stay. The likes of Tom Rogic and these guys.

“Absolutely for sure we need to strengthen, and that will come. If we can bring in another number of players that will improve our squad, that will be nice.”