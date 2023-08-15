Celtic ‘looking at the situation’ and Rangers agreement close

Hibs and Hearts will be making their final preparations this week for their second-leg Europa Conference League qualifying fixtures with the former looking to retain their 3-1 lead and the Tynecastle side hopeful of overturning their 2-1 deficit.

Meanwhile, their Scottish Premiership rivals will all be continuing their domestic seasons with Celtic sitting at the top of the league after just two fixtures. The defending champions started the campaign in excellent form, beating Ross County 4-2 before following up with a 3-1 win over Aberdeen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the summer transfer season is still well underway with Hibs, Hearts and their league competitors all hoping to further strengthen their squads. Here is all the latest transfer news from the Scottish Premiership.

Celtic keen on French international starlet

Celtic are reportedly ‘looking at the situation’ of French wing-back Quentin Merlin as Brendan Rodgers looks to add depth and versatility to his squad. (Daily Record)

Reports have emerged that the Hoops are “looking at the situation” of the left-sided Under-21 star who can feature either as a left-back or out on the wing. He is already a highly-rated and well-established feature of his country’s U21 squad and has played 64 times for Nantes.

Ex-Rangers man set for South America return

Alfredo Morelos could be set for a return to South America with Santos reportedly interested in the freed Rangers striker - and Neymar’s mega-bucks move to the Saudi Pro League could even help fund the deal. (Daily Record)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

La Gazzetta dello Sport are also suggesting that while Santos are eyeing Morelos as a potential player to fill a Marcos Leonardo-sized hole, they could use Neymar’s move to Al-Hilal to help pay as the Saudi Pro League side will be paying a solidarity payment of around £3 million to the club where the former PSG star began his career.

Swedish star awaits Glasgow medical

Gustaf Lagerbielke, 23, was tight-lipped about his next move after playing in a 1-0 defeat to Hammarby on Sunday. However, he is now set to have a medical ahead of putting pen to paper with the Premiership champions. (The Scottish Sun)

Lagerbielke is likely to act as a direct replacement for fellow countryman Carl Starfelt who last week joined Celta Vigo. The Swedish star has one international cap which he earned back in January.