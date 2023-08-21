Hearts and Hibs are both through to the Europa Conference League play-offs following a win for the Jambos against Rosenborg and a draw for Hibs against FC Luzern.

Hibs will now prepare to face Aston Villa in the play-off fixture while Hearts will take on POAK. The Tynecastle side will, however, enjoy the boost of knowing they are not set to lose key goalscorer Lawrence Shankland to the Saudi Pro League after he dismissed the speculation saying he ‘won’t take any interest’.

Not only did Shankland score one of three goals against the Norwegian side, he then joined the scorecard just a few days later as Hearts beat Partick Thistle 4-0 in the Scottish League Cup.

Hibs enjoyed a similar fate as they took down Raith Rovers 2-1 to reach the third round of the competition with the Rovers also suffering a red card in the final minutes of play.

As Hearts and Hibs prepare for their upcoming European play-offs, here is all you need to know about the latest transfer stories from their Scottish Premiership rivals...

Aberdeen face busy end of transfer window

Aberdeen’s chairman Dave Cormack has said the Dons are to be busy in the last two weeks of the transfer window and that they are close to signing two or three players, with a fourth a “possibility” (Scottish Sun).

The club’s guarantee that they will have European football until Christmas - whether that be in the Europa League or Conference League - means the financial injection has allowed Cormack and chief executive Alan Burrows to splash out.

The chairman took to social media to say: “We are close on signing two or three players, with a fourth a “possibility” by the end of the window. By the end of this window, we will have signed 12 or 13 players, almost all of whom were under contract versus free agents. Alan Burrows and myself will do our best to provide information when we can.”

Celtic seek fresh faces in wake of defeat

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers expects more transfers to come in the door in the wake of his side’s defeat to Kilmarnock in the Viaplay Cup. The Hoops manager saw his side lose 1-0 at Rugby Park which shattered their defence of the trophy at the first hurdle (The Scottish Sun)

Speaking after the fixture, the ex-Liverpool boss said: ““It’s not the same squad. It’s a different squad of players, but still we should have more quality than what we showed today.

“I think it’s always been about quality, I’ve said that before that the team needs match-winners and it needs quality, so that’s hopefully something we can do in the next ten, 11 days.”

Aberdeen hero quells fears of departure

Aberdeen talisman Bojan Miovski has eased fears that he could depart Pittodrie this summer by confirming that he wants to stay in the north-east and test himself on the European stage (Football Scotland)

Speaking to the Sunday Mail, Miovski - who has formed a formidable partnership with Duk since signing for the Dons last summer - said: “For sure, if you play good, have success and score goals then teams will want you. But I have a contract for another three years here.