Giorgos Giakoumakis, who appeared to demonstrate his frustration over lack of game time on social media last week, could be in line to at Easter Road on Wednesday after a positive impact when coming off the bench for two-goal Kyogo Furuhashi in Saturday’s 4-1 win over St Johnstone. He is more often utilised away from home by Postecoglou, who also brought on wide players Daizen Maeda and James Forrest at the weekend.

Postecoglou said: "Everyone wants to play every game but it's impossible to do. If we are going to maintain the levels of performance that we need with the schedules we have, we need players out there all the time with energy.

"We had to rotate on Saturday. The two wingers who came in were outstanding, James and Daizen, they gave us the energy we needed. We have got really good players and we are going to utilise them."

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has hinted at changes in attack. Picture: Ross MacDonald / SNS

Reo Hatate netted two goals from right-back against Saints and may have to play there against Hibs. Josip Juranovic is unlikely to feature after his return from the World Cup while Anthony Ralston has a back injury.

The Celtic boss expects a difficult game against Hibs. "I remember last year around January we drew there and it was a tough game for us," he said. "It's a great stadium, they get a good crowd and it feels like a big game. It will be a good challenge for us.

"Lee is really determined to get them playing a certain way and it's not easy, I know, when you don't have the players who want to play that style. But I think with a couple more transfer windows you can see what he's trying to do.