The Rangers legend doesn’t believe Maloney will be in the frame to become the next permanent Celtic manager - but stranger things have happened.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Hibs head coach Shaun Maloney has returned to the dugouts of Scottish football as part of Celtic’s interim management team alongside veteran gaffer Martin O’Neill.

The Hoops announced on Monday night that Brendan Rodgers had resigned from his position at the club in what appears to have been an incredibly acrimonious exit for the Northern Irishman. Just as shocking was the return of O’Neill, 73, to the Parkhead hot seat more than 20 years after his first stint as manager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maloney, who lasted just 120 days as Hibs head coach between December 2021 and April 2022, will work alongside the experience former Aston Villa and Sunderland boss. The 42-year old was most recently in charge of English Football League side Wigan Athletic but left his position there earlier this year.

Rangers legend ‘wouldn’t rule out’ ex Hibs boss Maloney getting Celtic job full time

Scottish football pundit, commentator and Rangers legend Ally McCoist recently spoke to TalkSPORTBET about the ongoing managerial situation at Celtic Park. While he does not expect the former Hibs boss to be a serious contender for the job on a full time basis, McCoist says he wouldn’t rule it out.

He said: “Kieran McKenna (Ipswich Town manager) is the one for me. If I were Celtic, I'd seriously go and make him an offer. I don't think he'd have accepted it 18 months ago but it may appeal to him now the way things are going.

“In terms of Kieran's career moving forward, it'd be a very good move. I'm not sure if Shaun (Maloney) will get the job. It would surprise me. I wouldn't rule it out but it would surprise me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I'm not sure Shaun, as talented a coach as he is, I'm not sure he's done enough in his managerial career for Celtic to take an almighty gamble on him. Any manager is a gamble, but if Shaun Maloney has any chance of getting the job, he'll have to go on a fantastic run with Martin O'Neill.”

Maloney aiming to put first Scottish football managerial spell with Hibs behind him

Taking a punt on a largely inexperienced manager is certainly not outwith the realms of possibility for a club like Celtic. After all, Ange Postecoglou might have had a wealth of experience in Australia and Japan but was a complete unknown to most football fans in the northern hemisphere when he took the job in 2021.

However, the biggest hurdle that Maloney would likely have to overcome in the eyes of Celtic supporters would be from his less than stellar run as Hibs boss. Despite winning his first two matches in charge at Easter Road, a run of one win in 13 league games meant that they dropped into the bottom half of the Premiership table as the league split.

He did have a better time of it at Wigan Athletic where he managed to prevent the club being relegated from League One despite having received an eight point deduction. However, despite success as a player, his track list for managerial success would obviously make him a hard sell to Celtic supporters as their next permanent manager.