Celtic and Rangers turmoil more than just background noise

It’s the sort of back-handed compliment you regularly hear about Scottish football, right? Some decent players and the odd belting game. But absolutely world-class rows and rammies.

For those on the front line, events of the past few days, weeks – OK, decades – aren’t just part of the background noise. For some of the most invested, the shenanigans and hijinks are part of the reason they love Scotland’s contribution to Planet Football.

“Yeah, well, the boys will tell you I'm Scottish football's biggest fan,” is how Chris Cadden put it, when discussing the mayhem sparked by Celtic effecting a managerial change with all the discreet subtlety of a brass band falling down a flight of stairs, the long-serving wingback adding: “I'll always talk it up and I'll watch it.

“If there's an English Premier League game or a Scottish Championship game, I watch the Scottish Championship every day of the week. So I'm a big Scottish football fan.

“I enjoy the game. I love it up here. It's intense. But it's what we love.”

Rodgers exit ‘bizarre’

Cadden, who described the Rodgers resignation as both “bizarre” and “mad, obviously” over the course of a brief chat, has been around long enough not to fall into too many obvious traps. He’s guarded, for instance, on what kind of opportunity the current chaos at Celtic – and Rangers, for that matter – presents to a club like Hibs.

“Yeah, I think so,” he said, when asked if teams should fancy upsetting the odds, catching himself by adding: “It's the old saying - but we've just sort of concentrate on ourselves.

“Whatever's going on around us is nothing we can control. We've just got to focus on ourselves and focus on the next game, which we always do.

“We've not even played a full round of fixtures yet. It's a bit of a boring answer but we just focus on what we can do and focus on the next game and the gaffer's has done that - even last year when we went through a bit of adversity.

“It was just catch the team in front of us, and that's all that we try to do and just focus on that. So, it's goals but short-term goals, something that's attainable - and we'll try and go for that.

Hibs need to hit targets - starting with Rangers tonight

“We've got targets internally that we always set throughout the season and what we want to do and we'll go and try and win every game that we possibly can. That's what the gaffer’s always put in us and that's what we'll try and do. So everything else going on about us is nothing we can’t control; we're focusing on us.”

Hibs have plenty of reasons to crave a victory over Rangers at Easter Road tonight. Having pulled themselves back up into third place in the Scottish Premiership with back-to-back wins over Livingston and Aberdeen, they are in no mood to surrender ground. Not in this season of unchecked possibility.

There’s also a desire to avenge their Premier Sports Cup quarter-final loss at Ibrox back in September. That sort of thing matters, whatever anyone says about professionalism and putting points on the board.

“Especially at Easter Road, under the lights as well, on the telly, just sort of wee things that add up to that,” said Cadden, describing the excitement ahead of this game. “And Hibs-Rangers is always going to be a big game, always will be - and the atmosphere will be electric tomorrow night.

“These are the sort of games that you come to the football club for, to be honest. And when you do get results, the feeling after it's brilliant. So, yeah, we're looking forward to it and especially in front of our home fans and we know they'll be right behind us.

“Rangers are always going to be a good side, always got good players. They're at Rangers, so they're going to be good players. So we know that we're going to be at the top of our game and go and get a result, which we're hoping to do.

“With a new manager, you expect a reaction, a bounce. People try to get in the team and all that when it comes to a new manager. But we focus on us, we know the quality we've got in the dressing room - and we'll try and show that tomorrow.”