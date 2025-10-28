Easter Road club can capitalise on chaos of top-flight upheaval

In chaos, there is opportunity. And Hibs should definitely be one of the clubs currently eyeing up the chance of several lifetimes – and looking to capitalise on an epidemic of uncertainty undermining everything we thought we knew about Scotland’s top flight.

Given his responsibilities and his natural inclination, David Gray was almost duty-bound to talk down talk of outright revolution when pressed on the likely effects of the current upheaval today. The Easter Road gaffer, meeting the media to preview tomorrow night’s visit of Rangers, bluntly declared: “I'm not looking at the league and thinking this is an opportunity to go and win the league at this moment in time. I'm looking at it as an opportunity for three points at home on Wednesday night.

“And that won't change until you're at least twice through the fixture list. At least after Christmas to look at what the league actually settles like and looks like. You've got a transfer window still to come.

“There's a lot of noise going on at the moment about everything in Scottish football. And understandably so.

“It's an exciting time because there's a lot of teams looking at it. It's very competitive.”

Celtic taking Hail Mary punt on returning gaffer O’Neill

With their city rivals disrupting the established order, reigning champions Celtic taking a Hail Mary punt on their own personal patron saint Martin O’Neill, and the perennial runners-up staking everything on their third (fourth?) choice as gaffer, all bets are certainly off, if you’ll pardon the gambling analogy.

Stretch the metaphor a little further and it’s possible to see three or four clubs going all in, within their own respective financial restraints, during a January transfer window where half of the league will be looking for that one player capable of making all the difference. Brace yourselves for all sorts of madcap activity long before the mid-season market officially opens.

For Gray, who has spoken openly about his team’s immediate ambition to chase down title holders Celtic in the Scottish Premiership, the mid-term goal must be to remain within touching distance of the very best when 2025 rolls on into 2026. And that has to include extending their winning run at Easter Road tomorrow night.

Now, should Hibs disprove the odds makers by defeating Rangers, there would be the usual levels of euphoria among supporters. But shock?

In a campaign that has seen Scottish football proudly live up to its reputation for weapons-grade craic, Gray’s men bagging another win over the Light Blues would hardly be considered a seismic upset. Call it a 1.5 on the SPFL Richter Scale, in a week when nothing short of a full-on 9.9 is registering among the wider public.

And that illustrates exactly why Hibs should be aiming to at least match last season’s achievement of finishing third with something to spare. Which feels like less of a long shot in the current environment, when uncertainty is the only certainty. Let’s break it down.

Numbers behind the numbers point to a team on the up

Despite winning two league games on the bounce for the first time this season, Hibs are STILL not taking nearly enough chances. When it comes to expected goals (xG), Gray’s men top the Scottish Premiership; they’re officially the best in the country when it comes to breaking teams down in the final third.

The Edinburgh outfit are also second in the table when it comes to what the FotMob stats guys call Big Chances Created, with 30. For the record, they’re just behind Celtic AND are out-performing city rivals Hearts by about 50 per cent on this metric.

Clearly, there’s a need for some finishing practice out at East Mains. If they can improve their strike rate on those high-quality openings, though, they should be hard to stop.

Gray will be hoping that record signing Thibault Klidje (pictured above) hitting form is a positive indicator. But he’ll be looking for others to chip in.

Defence still a work in progress – but getting there

Losing a late goal at Pittodrie was a source of some frustration to all at Hibs, despite the visitors running out comfortable enough winners on Sunday. A clean sheet would have meant a lot to a team trying to establish a reputation for defensive durability.

The building blocks are there. Warren O’Hora turned in one of his best performances in a Hibs jersey at the weekend, before being replaced by Rocky Bushiri as a late injury substitute.

Jack Iredale appears to have rediscovered the form that got him involved in the World Cup-bound Socceroos squad. And then there’s Grant Hanley, just the most dominant defender in a Scotland side with their own realistic ambitions of qualifying for next summer’s finals.

So where should Hibs be setting their sights?

Gray is nothing if not a realist, the veteran of the Scottish game focusing on little victories as a starting point for any more long-term shift, saying: “Rangers and Celtic have been the dominant force in Scotland for a long time. But they're always games that you're expected to go and put up a fight and try and win.

"I think we always go into these games trying to win the games. So that doesn't change.

“What we try and achieve every season certainly doesn't change. The challenge has been difficult for a long time.

“But as a group it's always about looking at what you're doing and asking: ‘How much better can you get? And can you close the gap? Can you get better as a group all the time moving forward?’

"We set such a high standard last season. The challenge this season is to go and back that up. Can you go and then in your second season continue to improve?

“The challenge all the time, with how quickly football changes, is to keep moving forward and try and ignore the noise that's going on around about you. We're looking at it this week purely on the basis that you've got three games this week.

"We started off with a really good win up at Aberdeen. A really good game to look forward to on Wednesday night and take it to them. I think that's the way it has to be.”

As Gray points out, all of the above starts with a win over Danny Rohl’s men tomorrow. Which, given the £20 million – net – spent by Rangers in the summer, should be a laughable proposition.

But Scotland’s elite football division is nothing if not hilarious. Why shouldn’t Hibs claim their share of the giggles and guffaws in a campaign overloaded with slapstick scenarios and feelgood vibes?