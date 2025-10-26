Key injury update and goal scorers assessed after tough away in over Aberdeen

Hibs boss David Gray admits he has the Old Firm in his sights, with the Easter Road side targeting a home win over Rangers – and aiming to catch reigning champions Celtic in a climb up the Scottish Premiership. Victory over Aberdeen at Pittodrie today saw Hibs return to third place in a chaotic top-flight table.

They’re two points clear of Rangers, who head to Edinburgh on Wednesday night, and just three behind second-placed Celtic. In a season of upset expectations and shock wins, Gray is eager that his players keep looking upwards.

The former club captain, celebrating back-to-back league victories for the first time this season, said: “You want to try and win every single game you go into. Rangers at home is always a difficult game but a brilliant game to be involved in.

Gray eager to ‘catch team in front - and that’s Celtic’

“Fans will be there for a full house. They will get right behind us off the back of two very good performances, two very good results.

“All we can keep doing is trying to catch the team in front of us right now, which is Celtic. I don't know how many points it is now but that is something that we are moving towards.

“Nothing gets won or lost in October, there’s still a long way to go and we have still got a lot of improvement to come. But we have certainly given ourselves a platform to build on.”

Hibs opened the scoring through record signing Thibault Klidje, the £1.5 million summer recruit further enhancing his reputation with a second goal in as many games, before substitute Elie Youan came off the bench to score a stunning solo goal. Marko Lazetic’s injury-time strike for the Dons made it a nervy closing 30 seconds, with the visitors ultimately hanging on.

Gray hailed his team for giving a public demonstration of their steely mentality, saying: “Yeah I think to be honest internally that is always there, that is something I really believe in as a group of players. We’ve only had one defeat this season in the league.

“I know there will be a lot of noise around points that were dropped. And maybe I could spin that on its head and say that a couple of times we have been a goal down ourselves and came back and picked up points.

“So over the course of the season you need to believe in what you are doing internally. What noise goes on outside is something you can't control.

“You need to focus on how we can keep getting better and keep moving the group forward. That is two big wins back to back, which is difficult to do - and it really sets us up now for a massive game at home to Rangers, which will be a brilliant game to look forward to.”

Assessing the impact of his scorers, Gray said: “When you bring a striker into the building especially, a foreign player who has to settle and everything, you are in a rush the expectation is so high. Everyone is expecting things straight away

“But we are in no rush for Thibault. He has got real competition round about him, he has got real quality round about him as well which will only benefit him longer term so I am delighted for him, it will do his confidence the world of good.

“Ellie, great to come on and score a goal. But I talk about it all the time, the strength and depth of the group and the squad.

“The decision to bring on Ellie was to exploit his pace in behind, something he came on and did very well. He took his goal really well but that is Ellie Youan, he is quick, he has running power in behind.

“But also his technical ability. So I am delighted for him after a stop-start season.

“That will do him the world of good as well, coming on and affecting the game in a positive way.

“We need to keep building on this, we need to keep using the squad. Another big game during the week and it is three games in six days this week, so we are certainly going to need it.”

Key defender picked up injury in second half

Warren O’Hora had to come off with a shoulder injury with just over 20 minutes remaining, his place taken by Rocky Bushiri. Gray said it was too early to say whether the Irishman would be a doubt for Rangers.

“Warren was one that we weren't expecting,” he said, when asked about his substitutions. “He has had a shoulder knock; we don't know the extent of that yet but that was the reason for Warren coming off.

“Dylan Levitt missed the match squad today, he was due to be in the squad but a bit unwell last night so obviously I am not going to allow that to spread. Hopefully he is OK and we will see where we go from there.

“But apart from that everyone I think at this moment in time has come through the game. You never know until the dust settles.”