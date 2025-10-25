Canadian already revelling in leadership role under David Gray

On the surface, it doesn’t seem like a great fit. Soft-spoken Junior Hoilett taking lessons in the art of coaching from Neil Warnock, a fire-and-brimstone gaffer with a gift for thunderous oratory and brutal honesty?

Then again, you could easily imagine Hoilett - unfailingly polite even by Canadian standards – adopting the famous Warnock adage of needing to “die for three points.” The loudest guy in the room isn’t always the most committed competitor, right?

At the age of 35, with his playing career hopefully building towards a World Cup crescendo back on home soil next summer, Hoilett is already working towards his UEFA A Licence in coaching. It’s a natural fit for a player who has become a valued mentor and adviser to many a Hibs player over the past year-and-a-half.

Hoilett and Warnock worked together more than once

The former Blackburn, QPR, Cardiff, Reading, Vancouver and Aberdeen favourite, looking forward to another crack at one of his former clubs in tomorrow’s contest at Pittodrie, has plenty to offer even experienced team-mates. Lessons learned while working under one of football’s most interesting characters, for starters.

Talking about his status as the wise old head in the first team dressing room out at East Mains, Hoilett pointed out: “This is actually my first year being the oldest player on the team. Last year we had Dwight Gayle here, who was older – so I was really hoping he came back!

“Of course when you reach the age I'm at now you just want to enjoy every minute because obviously the end is near. So you just try and enjoy every minute - and try to give your knowledge back. I enjoy trying to help others succeed and reach their potential.

“I'm actually doing my A Licence at the minute, trying to do something after football. I'm enjoying the learning aspect of it now and of course becoming a coach or a manager is a long journey - but I'll just take it step by step and see where that takes me.

“In the game of football everybody has their own opinions and sees the game. That's the thing about football, everybody sees it and how they see it through their own lenses but for me I just take bits off everybody I've been through.

Jesse Marsch ‘intensity’ an example for Canadian international

“From Neil Warnock, the way he man-manages to manager now, the way he sets up day-to-day basis with tactics. Then with the national team, the way Jesse Marsch puts his intensity into the game. I'm still learning, still early stages for me but I try to take everything from every manager I've been a part of.

“I like helping the young ones and developing. To be able to get a coaching licence to maybe further help the youth or men's national team - or any job I end up getting in the future.”

Hoilett, who worked under Warnock at Cardiff, QPR and – briefly – Aberdeen, is a confirmed admirer of the old-school manager. A boss whose approach covers many of the intangibles not addressed by the average coaching course.

“I worked with him at a few teams, yeah,” said the playmaker. “He has a gift of how to get the best out of each player and you can see he's been successful over the years.

“Everybody wants to give their all and play for him. He's the type of manager that will bleed confidence into his players and know what to expect and won't ask for anything that he doesn't think he can do. His man manager skills are top tier.”

Hoilett has ambitions to realise as a player before he transitions into a touchline role, of course. At the moment, he’s making himself more than useful as an impact sub.

““Of course everybody wants to play from minute one, to start every game,” he admitted, adding: “Of course if the manager called me to start I'd be delighted to - but you just have to be positive and have that mindset to come on and help the team.

“For me it's not being selfish, all about me; it's about the team at the end of the day. If my role is to come on and try to impact the game, to see out the game and get the result needed, that's something I'll embrace and stay positive and be ready for that call.

“The manager knows what I can provide on the field as well as off the field. He hasn't really told me my role.

“But as a player you know what you can bring to the table and what you can provide to not only help the team but help individuals on a day to day basis. That's what I'm here to do. I'm here to lead by example day in, day out to try and prove not only myself but individuals, young boys - and to help the team get results.”