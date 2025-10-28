Warren O’Hora, Dylan Levitt and Rudi Molotnikov all feature in latest bulletin

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs boss has David Gray has provided an update on a number of injury doubts ahead of tomorrow night’s Easter Road showdown with Rangers, revealing a new setback for a rising young star, expressing hope that a dominant defender will bounce back quickly from shoulder damage – and revealing that midfielder Dylan Levitt had undergone surgery after falling ill at the weekend.

Irish centre-half Warren O’Hora remains a doubt for tomorrow’s game, although Gray is optimistic that the defender’s shoulder injury – bad enough to force him off late in Sunday’s win over Aberdeen at Pittodrie – won’t be a long-term issue, the gaffer insisting: “Thankfully, it's nothing too significant at this moment in time. It's something that we need to be careful of.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He has trained on it this morning. I've not really spoke to him since training to see how that's reacting, how comfortable he feels with it.

“But that's a positive. That means it's not a six- or seven-week injury, eight-week injury, so we'll have to manage that one and work out the risks involved with that.”

Welsh ace Levitt facing lengthy lay-off

While O’Hora picked up his injury on active service in the weekend win, Levitt missed the trip to the Granite City through illness. And Gray revealed that the Welshman won’t be back until after next month’s international break.

“We thought it was just a sickness thing, but actually he's had his appendix out,” he said, adding: "So that was something that happened very, very quickly over the last couple of days. I think that's all went well

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Hon't be available until just until after the international break. So not a great time for him. But he's recovering well, which is the most important thing.”

Alasana Manneh is still out with a hamstring strain, while club captain Joe Newell continues to work his way back from long-term injury by taking part in full training. One of Newell’s gym partners from that rehab hasn’t been quite so lucky, though, with Rudi Molotnikov facing up to eight weeks out with an ankle injury.

Rudi crocked on UEFA Youth League duty

Molotnikov had been working his way back alongside Newell, the teenager making quicker progress in his recovery from similar abdominal surgery – so much so that he was given a start for Darren McGregor’s young Hibees in last week’s UEFA Youth League win over FC 2 Korriku. But he rolled his ankle just after scoring an early goal, forcing McGregor to make an unplanned substitution.

Gray revealed: “Rudi’s picked up a real blow for him, when he was just getting back to fitness. He played in the European Youth League the other night and rolled his ankle. So unfortunately he's going to be out for another period of time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We're looking at something about six or eight weeks, which is a real blow for him. Hopefully gets all his injuries at the start of his career and he gets the opportunity to really kick on.

“That's what I've tried to say to him, because injuries are things that happen in football. You can't control them at times. It's about making sure he comes back stronger, and I'm sure he will.”