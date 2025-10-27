Hibs host Rangers on Wednesday following a massive 2-1 win away at Aberdeen at the weekend.

Scott Allan believes Hibs have every right to feel ‘very confident’ heading into Wednesday’s huge clash against Rangers.

David Gray’s side have recovered brilliantly from their Edinburgh derby defeat to Hearts, thrashing Livingston 4-0 at home before taking a 2-1 win away from Aberdeen on Sunday.

Those victories have lifted the Hibees up to third in the Premiership table, just three points adrift of defending champions Celtic. What’s more, they have the chance to open up a five-point gap over Rangers when the two sides lock horns at Easter Road on Wednesday.

Sunday’s win was sealed thanks to a combination of substitutes, with Josh Campbell providing the assist for Elie Youan in the 87th minute - just 18 and six minutes, respectively, after the two players entered the pitch.

Add veteran goalscorer Martin Boyle and DR Congo international centre-back Rocky Bushiri to the mix, and Hibs have a squad depth few in Scotland can match at the moment.

For Allan, this has been one of the keys to their recent success, and a big reason why Hibs should be optimistic about hosting Rangers on Wednesday.

“Hibs are able to bring on Martin Boyle, a guy who always delivers the goods in terms of in front of goal,” Allan told the BBC’s Scottish Football Podcast.

“The options that David Gray has… Rocky Bushiri, who was in the Hibs team week in week out, he’s fallen out of the team at times as well. They’ve had Grant Hanley come in, who has been excellent. Hibs have got real good depth in their squad.

“They were in a period where they weren’t winning games. They’ve now put back-to-back wins [together]. Against Rangers on Wednesday, they’ll feel very confident going into that one.”

How is Hibs’ recent head-to-head record vs Rangers?

Rangers, of course, picked up a vital win of their own on Sunday, sweeping aside Kilmarnock 3-1 in Danny Rohl’s first league game and second match overall in charge.

But what about the recent meetings between the two sides? Does Hibs’ recent record against the Gers inspire as much ‘confidence’ as their current form and squad depth, as Allan suggests?

Rangers beat Hibs 2-0 in a Scottish League Cup tie earlier this season. However, that result only served to end a three-game unbeaten run in this fixture for Hibs, whose last league defeat against the 55-time champions came back in September 2024, when Tom Lawrence scored the only goal of the game at Ibrox.

Since then, Hibs have come from behind to draw 3-3 at Easter Road in January, won 2-0 at Ibrox in April thanks to goals from Boyle and Dylan Levitt, and again come from behind to draw 2-2 at home in May.

Wider form and a strong recent head-to-head record will, indeed, offer Hibs plenty of confidence that they can pull off another famous result, widening the gap on Rangers and keeping in touch with Celtic just above them.