Everything you need to know about Hibs' vital clash with Rangers in the Premiership on Wednesday.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hearts may have stolen the headlines with their win over Celtic, but the weekend was just as sweet for Hibernian.

David Gray’s men picked up a 2-1 win away at Aberdeen on Sunday to build on their 4-0 thrashing of Livingston, climbing to third in the Premiership in the process. But there’s no break in the action, with preparations now being made to welcome Rangers to Easter Road on Wednesday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s a match of equally huge importance for both sides. Will Hibs claim a statement win, or will Rangers continue to show much-needed signs of recovery? Here is everything you need to know about what is undoubtedly a huge clash.

Where and when will Hibernian vs Rangers take place?

The match will take place at Easter Road on Wednesday, 29th October. Kick-off is scheduled for 7:45pm.

Will Hibernian vs Rangers be broadcast live?

Yes, Hibs vs Rangers will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football, as well as on Sky Sports+ via the Sky Sports app. BBC Radio Scotland Extra are also providing a Sportsound programme for the game, which is on air from 6pm, providing live updates.

Alternatively, you can keep up with all of the action here with the Evening News! Our men in the know, John Greechan and Ben Banks, will be at Easter Road, where you can read their match report and player ratings right on the final whistle, as well as more post-match reaction throughout the evening and into Thursday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who is the referee for Hibernian vs Rangers?

John Beaton will take charge of Hibs vs Rangers, while he will be backed up by David McGeachie and Gordon Crawford on either line. Don Robertson and David Roome will man VAR.

Beaton has taken charge of 52 Hibs games in the past, with the four-time Scottish champions winning 22, drawing 12 and losing just 18 of those fixtures. Beaton has shown 106 yellow cards to Hibs players to date, with only Aberdeen (123) and Hearts (154) seeing more. Meanwhile, there have been five second-yellow offences and two straight reds.

However, Beaton is yet to oversee a Hibs game this season, with a 3-1 win over Dundee United in May the last time he oversaw a match at Easter Road.

David Gray looking to topple Old Firm after vital Aberdeen win

It’s sure to be an incredible atmosphere on Wednesday night as Hibs look to build on recent momentum with a statement win over Rangers. Such a victory would put daylight between themselves and Wednesday’s opponent, not to mention help them keep pace with the other Old Firm giant, Celtic, who are floundering in second, eight points behind Hearts after Sunday’s landmark result at Tynecastle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That’s exactly what Gray has in his sights, aiming to topple the Old Firm game by game, starting with this huge clash against Danny Rohl’s side.

“Fans will be there for a full house. They will get right behind us off the back of two very good performances, two very good results,” Gray said following the win over Aberdeen.

“All we can keep doing is trying to catch the team in front of us right now, which is Celtic. I don't know how many points it is now but that is something that we are moving towards.

“Nothing gets won or lost in October, there’s still a long way to go and we have still got a lot of improvement to come. But we have certainly given ourselves a platform to build on.”

Your next Hibs read: Hibs ratings from statement win over Aberdeen - report and video