Former Dundee all-rounder has made a barnstorming start to Easter Road career

Hibs ace Josh Mulligan has been encouraged to chase more Scotland involvement – by continuing to improve on a barnstorming start to his Easter Road career. And gaffer David Gray says the number of Hibees winning international recognition can only reflect well on his team as a destination for up-and-coming talent.

Mulligan was called up to Steve Clarke’s national team squad as a late replacement ahead of last month’s World Cup win over Belarus. Although the midfielder/wingback didn’t feature in the Hampden victory, the former Scotland Under-21 regular definitely benefited from joining team-mates Grant Hanley and Kieron Bowie in the group.

Former Dundee favourite Mulligan, who had reportedly been close to joining Rangers, signed for Hibs during the close season. He’s been an instant hit with fans, coaches and team-mates alike, bringing massive reserves of energy and mobility to two positions.

Gray, pleased to see the 22-year-old excel in midfield and at wingback in yesterday’s impressive 2-1 win over Aberdeen at Pittodrie, believes Mulligan can go a long way in the game. Partly because he’s so eager to keep improving.

“Scotland recognition is fantastic - but it is just the start of it for him,” said Gray. “He needs to keep wanting that all the time, he needs to keep getting better.

“Josh has been brilliant since he came to the club; I am delighted for him. He is a real hard working, honest boy who is really relishing the opportunity he is getting just now.

“He is another one benefitting from good players round about him. He has a way of playing which is so suited to Scottish football; he is strong, he is powerful, his fitness levels are fantastic and he can play a couple of positions as well.

“That is something I speak a lot about, having dual position players. So he started in the middle of the pitch, gave us that energy - and then moved out out to wing back for a large part of the second half.

“His confidence will keep getting better as well, he will keep improving as a player because he wants to get better. He knows he has got a lot of areas to work on still - which we are working hard at.”

Hibs proud of international contingent

Asked if he thought Mulligan could be in line for more call-ups by Clarke, Gray declared: “I think it is up to him. Hs level of performance will dictate that.

“One thing it does demonstrate is if the level we’re at. We have got a lot of internationals at the football club.

“If young Scottish players that want to reach the pinnacle of their careers by playing for the country, we’ve already got Kieron Bowie, Josh Mulligan and Grant Hanley all in there; Josh hasn’t played yet but he’s involved.

“Getting that international recognition has to be an incentive for young players coming through. And a football club like Hibs gives you that platform.”

Midfield options giving Hibs balance

Mulligan, Dan Barlaser and Jamie McGrath dominated the middle of the park for the opening hour against Aberdeen, with Miguel Chaiwa and Josh Campbell bringing a different sort of chaos – Campbell was unlucky to see a goal disallowed – for the closing half hour of play. Asked whether yesterday’s starting trio looked like his most balanced combination, Gray stressed just how many options he has in that area.

“A lot of that is just to do with the game plan and what we wanted and how we expected Aberdeen to play, trying to come up with a way to dominate the middle of the pitch,” he explained, adding: “I really like when Dan sits there as the six on the ball.

“And then having the legs and Josh Mulligan and Jamie McGrath, with Josh Campbell and Miguel Chaiwa coming on as well, all of that brings real energy. That allowed us to get up against the way Aberdeen play and be on the front foot. It worked well for us.

“But there are always different ways of playing every week. We have got a little bit of a blend in there so that we can adapt depending on who we are playing against.”