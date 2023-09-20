Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hearts secured a much needed win against Aberdeen on Saturday with Yutaro Oda and Liam Boyce both scoring. Meanwhile, Nick Montgomery managed his squad to a 2-2 draw in his first ever game as Hibs manager.

An own goal from Will Dennis opened up the scoring before Dylan Vente found the back of the net after half-time. The Hibees were, however, unable to hold on to their 2-0 lead as Kyle Vassell and Joe Wright levelled the playing field.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This weekend, the Edinburgh squads will prepare for the sixth matchday of the 2023/24 season with Hearts travelling to St Mirren while Easter Road will welcome St Johnstone. As the season progresses, the Scottish Premiership clubs are still on the hunt for new talent and here is all the latest transfer news from Hibs, Hearts and their domestic league rivals.

Celtic eye up Serbian winger

Celtic are showing interest in 21-year-old Serbia winger Nemanja Jovic, who left Partizan Belgrade this summer to explore options outside of his home country (Estadio Deportivo via Scottish Sun).

Jovic has two caps for his country and is now hopeful of a move to Europe. The winger has reportedly already had Saudi Arabian and Turkish suitors but he is holding out for one of Europe’s major leagues with Aston Villa, Sheffield United and West Ham also showing interest along with the Hoops.

Ex-Rangers trophy winner still on job hunt

Brandon Barker, 26, is still a free agent following the end of the transfer window (Scottish Sun). Barker was part of Steven Gerrard’s squad who went on to win the 2020/21 Scottish Premiership but remains without a club for the 2023/24 season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 26-year-old came through the ranks at Manchester City before going on loan with Hibs in 2017/18. The winger joined Gerrard’s squad in August 2019 on a permanent deal and made 13 appearances across all competitions in his first season with the Gers.

Other key stars of that title triumph, such as Alfredo Morelos, Scott Arfield and Ryan Kent, all moved on to pastures news as it very much felt like the end of an era at Ibrox but Barker continues to remain on the hunt for his next opportunity.

Ex-Hoops star named ‘Scottish Vinicius’

The former Celtic youngster Ben Doak has been rewarded for his standout work in the Liverpool youth sides with an extended contract. Just over a year after he left Parkhead, Doak has signed a new long-term deal at Anfield where, aged 17, he has already made six senior appearances for the club.