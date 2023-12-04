Celtic v Hibs injury news as 6 out and 3 doubts

Hibs are prepared to take on the Hoops with three successive wins under their belt

Hibs are just two days away from one of their toughest fixtures in the calendar as they prepare to take on Celtic at Celtic Park. Nick Montgomery's side will head through to Glasgow off the back of their third successive win. Dylan Vente and Will Fish both scored as the Hibees beat Aberdeen 2-0 with David Marshall producing a standout performance in between the sticks.

Not only did the 38-year-old take home another clean sheet, but he also saved a second-half Bojan Miovski penalty attempt to keep the nerves at a minimum as the Easter Road headed into the final minutes of play. Montgomery will be hoping Marshall can produce a similar performance when his side take on the Hoops in Parkhead this Wednesday and they are set to do so with no major injury concerns.

Ahead of the upcoming clash, here is the latest injury news from both the Easter Road and Parkhead camps...

1 . Hibs vs Celtic Hibs manager Nick Montgomery with Celtic's Brendan Rodgers. Photo Sales

2 . Adam Le Fondre - Hibs Doubt - Le Fondre remains absent after suffering a hamstring issue before the international break. Photo Sales

3 . Marco Tilio - Celtic Doubt - the Australian is deemed 'fit' but appears to be a long way away from making an impact after only featuring on the bench vs Motherwell due to 'injuries to others'. Photo Sales