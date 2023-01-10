News you can trust since 1873
Chris Cadden injury update as Hibs boss Lee Johnson jokes about trials for new right back

Hibs boss Lee Johnson has joked that he will be holding trials for a new right-back this week after revealing injury concerns over Chris Cadden.

By Phil Johnson
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

The 26-year-old lasted just half an hour against former club Motherwell on Sunday before being taken off with a back problem. Ewan Henderson replaced him from the bench, with midfielder Josh Campbell filling in at right-back. When Johnson made further changes towards the end in order to defend the lead and see the game out, left-footed Lewis Stevenson was switched to the right-back position.

Will Fish, the on-loan Manchester United centre-back who had started at right-back against Hearts only to be hooked at half time, was an unused sub at Fir Park, where Hibs held on to win 3-2. Lewis Miller, the 22-year-old Australian right-back signed from Central Coast Mariners in the summer, hasn’t been in the matchday squad since October 1 after suffering three injuries in quick succession.

Asked about Cadden’s injury, Johnson replied: “He’s got a bit of an issue with his back. He’s had it for a couple of weeks now. We have to look at that.

“We tried Will Fish there. We knew that Cadds has had a back issue and it tends to affect him if he gets spun over his right shoulder, which is why we played him a little bit higher up against Hearts. We obviously tried Will there [against Hearts], we tried Josh there. We put Stevo back there. We are doing trials on Wednesday, if anyone fancies it?”

Chris Cadden goes off injured just half an hour into Sunday's 3-2 victory over Motherwell at Fir Park. Picture: Craig Foy / SNS
