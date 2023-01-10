The 26-year-old lasted just half an hour against former club Motherwell on Sunday before being taken off with a back problem. Ewan Henderson replaced him from the bench, with midfielder Josh Campbell filling in at right-back. When Johnson made further changes towards the end in order to defend the lead and see the game out, left-footed Lewis Stevenson was switched to the right-back position.

Will Fish, the on-loan Manchester United centre-back who had started at right-back against Hearts only to be hooked at half time, was an unused sub at Fir Park, where Hibs held on to win 3-2. Lewis Miller, the 22-year-old Australian right-back signed from Central Coast Mariners in the summer, hasn’t been in the matchday squad since October 1 after suffering three injuries in quick succession.

Asked about Cadden’s injury, Johnson replied: “He’s got a bit of an issue with his back. He’s had it for a couple of weeks now. We have to look at that.

“We tried Will Fish there. We knew that Cadds has had a back issue and it tends to affect him if he gets spun over his right shoulder, which is why we played him a little bit higher up against Hearts. We obviously tried Will there [against Hearts], we tried Josh there. We put Stevo back there. We are doing trials on Wednesday, if anyone fancies it?”

