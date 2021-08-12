Chris Cadden reveals Hibs return timeline and the 'special moment' awaiting him on his comeback

Hibs' Chris Cadden is stepping up his comeback from a thigh injury. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

The versatile 24-year-old, who can play defence or midfield, has been out of action since April having had his season ended by a fractured back, before a torn thigh in pre-season ruled him out of the start of the current campaign.

Cadden has made 12 appearances for the Easter Road side since joining in January on a two-and-a-half year deal following a spell with Oxford United after returning from a stint in America with MLS side Columbus Crew.

The former Motherwell man says Hibs have "been a joy to watch" in his absence and he is eager to be part of it as he steps up his comeback from injury.

"It's been a frustrating time for me," he told the Hibee Buzz.

"Watching is a lot more difficult than playing, and a lot more nerve-wracking.

"It's been difficult but the way the boys are just now, they are in a great place and playing some great stuff.

"I don't think Jake Doyle-Hayes has given the ball away since he came here.

"It's been an absolute pleasure to watch and it will be great to play in. How could you not want to play in that?

"All the boys are saying they're loving it as well and it makes you want to get back quicker and hopefully that will come for me."

A motivating factor in Cadden's bid to regain full fitness as quickly as possible is the opportunity to play in front of a full Easter Road for the first time after permission was given for the return of capacity crowds.

"When I came here in January it was an empty ground so hopefully when I return all things going well it will be a full crowd," he said. "I'll have went from zero to 100 but a full Easter Road is something I'm desperate to play in front of.

"I've obviously been here as an away player but to be a home player in front of a full Easter Road will be a real special moment and one of reasons why I signed for Hibs.

"It's one of my motivations to get back as soon as possible so I'll be able to do that."

Cadden, whose last competitive appearance for Hibs came off the bench in the 2-1 defeat to Rangers at Ibrox on April 11, is now entering the final phase of his rehabilition ahead of rejoining his teammates on the training pitch.

"I've started my running on the pitch," he revealed. "I've stepped out the gym thankfully so I'm on the pitch getting ball work and getting closer every day.

"I think in a couple of weeks I'll start full training and really go through the gears. It can't come sooner. I'm a very impatient person so it's not been great this period out, but I've done everything right, I've not cut any corners, so hopefully when I'm back I can put these injury worries behind me and kick on."

