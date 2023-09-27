‘Collector’s item’ - Hibs star jokes at selfish playing style after St Johnstone win

Adam Le Fondre is enjoying life at Hibs since his summer transfer with the goals, and now and assist, to prove it.

Hibernian striker Adam Le Fondre joked that his assist against St Johnstone last weekend was a 'collector's item' as a nod to his goal-poaching reputation.

The 36-year-old summer signing has enjoyed a strong start to life in Edinburgh after completing the move from Sydney FC. Le Fondre bagged three goals in his first four Hibs appearances, despite the side struggling at that time.

Since Lee Johnson's sacking , the striker scored against Aberdeen in more super sub heroics and was given his first Scottish Premiership start against St Johnstone last time out.

Le Fondre wasn't amongst the goals but did play a crucial part in assisting Dylan Vente's goal in the 2-0 win and turned in a performance that had Hibs supporters purring.

Throughout his career, including time in the Premier League, the former Reading man has built his reputation on stealing goals in the box and has 275 goals to his name compared to just 55 assists.

Writing on Instagram after the match, Le Fondre said: "Missing a 4footer for par facials. Great win - another collector's item assist. Superb atmosphere yesterday, looking forward to the next 2 home games."

Hibs fans online heaped praise on the forward for his overall performance, one X user said: "Very enjoyable watching Hibs actually playing nice stuff at Easter Road. Adam Le Fondre is different gravy by the way. Touch of class."

Another added: "Adam Le Fondre man, magic. What a football player. Makes such a difference to us."

After joining Wigan Athletic in 2016, Le Fondre opened his Latics account with a neat finish just in front of the goal and explained how that goal-poaching style was how he liked to play.

Le Fondre made his name at Reading under Brian McDermott, who described him as 'selfless'.

He said : “If you look back through more or less all of my goals throughout my career it’s been coming across the near post and cross, touch, goal. It’s trademark me and I love scoring goals like that because it’s what I am about.