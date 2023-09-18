‘More tactics, not just long balls.’ What Hibs player likes about new boss.

Nick Montgomery and the Hibs players applaud the travelling support following the 2-2 draw at Kilmarnock.

Hibs striker Dylan Vente has welcomed new manager Nick Montgomery’s instant overhaul of the team, hailing him for bringing “more tactics” to a squad eager to learn.

Vente, who scored his third of the season in Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Kilmarnock at Rugby Park, may have been signed by Lee Johnson – but he’s already on board with his replacement as gaffer.

“It’s been a good week with Nick and it’s a different type of playing,” said the £700,000 summer signing.

“We’ve had more tactics and I like it. We don’t just play long balls. You saw some good moments and we have to build on that. But we know we have to be better.

“It’s a different style of play. We had a couple of chances with us playing how we want to.”

Montgomery stuck to his 4-4-2 guns at Killie, pairing Vente with Christian Doidge – until he was forced off with a nasty head injury - and then Adam Le Fondre.

Vente said: “It’s nice to have support (with another striker) although you have to grow in the partnership.

“It went quite well, but Christian obviously got a cut above his eye, so that’s not good. But to play with two strikers is good and the wingers come in to support from the side too.”