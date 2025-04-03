Hibernian head coach David Gray | SNS Group

Hibs are set to have an added layer of structure behind the scenes - exciting the head coach.

Hibs head coach David Gray has hailed the addition of further behind the scenes support in the form of training facility upgrades.

The club legend knows how fortunate the Premiership club are to have the facilities they currently enjoy at HTC when compared to other sides in the league. Ian Gordon, however, has recently confirmed upgrades are on the way with the men’s, women’s and youth teams currently working out the Ormiston base.

A land swap has been completed and it will allow Gray’s team to move to a new custom built area that will house its own indoor facility. Some of the money Black Knight FC invested last year is going to the cost of the new area.

Hibs upgrades delight David Gray

The boss said: “I think, as I've said many times, especially since the Gordon families came in, they've been incredibly supportive, financially, but also just where they want the club to go and always trying to evolve the club. When I think back to when they joined, when I joined, to where the club is now, as I've touched on a lot, the infrastructure, the stadium at the minute, you look at the stadium right now, it’s fantastic.

“This training ground is still a fantastic facility, but to take it to the next level, some of the things we're talking about potentially trying to implement here would be fantastic and again, that all moves the club forward all the time. My job is to try and make sure I get the product on the pitch, competitive every single season, and we're in a good moment, a good place at the moment, but we need to keep moving forward and things like this, future planning and trying to take the club forward all the time can only be a positive thing.”

Hidden from the elements

The elements where they’re at now has been put down as the tongue in-cheek reason for a lack of hair on his head, but Gray insists an indoor facility comes with alternate upsides. He added: “I think I done with it this morning, it was a bit windy trying to do the tactics, that's for sure. I'm going to put that down to why I've got no hair. The wind down here at East Mains, when I came back up the road, blew the fringe off!

“No, things like that. This is a fantastic facility that we've got here already, five pitches, we're lucky to have such a big facility, but it's quite open. You do have to battle the elements at times, especially in the winter. So having that extra facility where you can go inside at times and still do all the tactical stuff without that battering down and you can probably get a little bit more quality into the work as well. And then even for the younger players coming through, the opportunity to go in there and practise and go in there on your own and not have to deal with balls going everywhere.

“It's a fantastic thing to be able to have and I think it can only benefit, especially young players coming through, but also myself selfishly, that I don't have to scream and shout and battle the elements out on the pitch on the odd occasion as well, which is fantastic.”