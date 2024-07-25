Hibs attacker Harry McKirdy | SNS Group

Hibs have been gearing up for the new season.

David Gray says Elie Youan is a couple of weeks away from a return - as injury worries over Hibs goalkeeper Josef Bursik are cleared.

Neither of the pair were involved as the head coach experimented with his squad in a 3-2 friendly defeat to Watford. Bursik was also not included during the defeat to Kelty Hearts in a Premier Sports Cup group stage clash last weekend, while Youan has played a total of 25 minutes across three games in the domestic competition.

Gray says his goalkeeping arrival from Club Brugge could be back for the final group stage game against Peterhead on Saturday or the Premiership opener versus St Mirren, while Youan is a couple of weeks away. On Bursik not being involved vs Watford and whether he expected him back by Saturday or the first league game vs St Mirren, Gray said: “"Definitely, because of the situation it was more just precaution than anything else. We didn't want to aggravate that. He'll be available for the weekend."

On Youan, Gray added: "Yes, he's another one. All the injuries to be fair aren't too far away, which is great. He's progressing but as a precautionary he's going to be a couple of weeks. So it's just something we're monitoring and assessing all the time with him."

Two stars who did take their chances playing 45 minutes in the second half against English Championship opposition were Harry McKirdy and Luke Amos. Both have been hit by injury during their time at Easter Road and the former spent the second half of last season at Swindon Town. Gray is encouraged by both performances.

He explained: “I've said about Harry already, coming back pre-season, he's been really bright, really working hard, trying to get himself back into where we believe he can be. It hasn't quite worked out for him since he first joined the club, but we know what's in there. He is working hard every single day, he's been really positive, not had as much minutes in pre-season.

“We have a little niggle that he's had and we've been managing his load a little bit because of that. But it's great to see him get on the score sheet tonight and I'm sure he'll take loads of confidence from it. Luke was another one, pleased tonight with how he played. I thought he was aggressive, on the front foot, trying to win the ball back and the positions he takes up.