David Gray speaks on James Scott future and hails 'unsung' Hibs player

The on-loan Hull City forward has endured a difficult campaign on a personal level but provided four goals and an assist in his final three games as he scored against Dundee at Dens Park on Tuesday night and teed up Paul McGinn for the equaliser against Aberdeen last weekend.

Scott’s future remains uncertain, with the Tigers under new management and ownership, but Gray wouldn’t be drawn on whether the 21-year-old might end up back at Easter Road.

“That’s a question for the new manager,” the caretaker manager said.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It’s great he got his goals, I thought he played well on Tuesday night as well.

“Credit to him, to get a hat-trick is great for him. He will say himself he’s had a frustrating season and not played as much as he would have liked.

“Whether he is here next season will be between him, the club and the new manager.”

Gray was also effusive in his praise for McGinn. The defender opened the scoring and registered an assist for Scott’s first strike.

James Scott celebrates scoring for Hibs against St Johnstone

“Paul has a habit of scoring,” Gray said of the 31-year-old.

"When he’s in the opposition box he wants to get himself in these positions.

“He has scored a couple of goals which is great. Paul has been a very steady player since he came to the club.