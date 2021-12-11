David Gray will carry on in charge of Hibs 'until told otherwise'

Hibernian interim coach David Gray dishes out instructions during the Cinch Premiership match against St Mirren

It is understood that no new managerial appointment is imminent over the next 24 hours, with Gray content to stay in charge until told otherwise.

Hibs chief executive Ben Kensell was at today’s 1-1 draw with St Mirren, but there is no indication that a new manager is about to be named before Monday.

Asked if he expects to still be in charge on Monday, Gray responded: “I’ve no idea. There’s always tomorrow first. And then we’ll go from there.

“To be honest it’s been that much of a whirlwind that I’ve not thought about myself or what I want to do moving forward.

"It’s just pure and simple about moving forward to Dundee and starting to think about that.

“I have no idea if I’ll still be in charge for Hampden. The foreseeable future to me is until someone tells me to do something different. Me, Eddie and Sammy will continue preparing the team to the best of our ability. We’ve got Dundee before the cup final and that’s the most important thing now.”

Gray was frustrated after Hibs conceded an 87th minute equaliser to draw 1-1 with St Mirren, but he was happy with the performance overall and the response of the players in his first match in charge following the departure of Jack Ross.

“They just need to stick together,” he added. “Everyone involved has to stick together and get ourselves ready for Tuesday now. That becomes the biggest game of our season. We’ve got an opportunity to catch up with a game we’ve missed on and try to get three points and move up the league.”

Reflecting on the match, his frustration was clear. But he was pleased to see an improvement from Wednesday’s meltdown at Livingston.

Gray explained: "The feeling of disappointment is probably the right word. But it's a different disappointment from Wednesday night.

"On Wednesday night we got what we deserved, which was nothing. Today, to lose the goal very late on is disappointing but the manner was different.

"The positives to take are that we lost the other night but picked up a point today in horrible conditions. I thought the players managed it really well, in difficult circumstances - on and off the pitch.

"We started well, created enough chances in the first half and their goalkeeper was easily the busier one. Unfortunately we just couldn't get over the line in the end.

"We've always had confidence in this squad of players. They are a really good bunch with really good quality.

"The performances haven't been good enough of late but there's a firm belief that a performance is coming.