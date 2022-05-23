The veteran goalkeeper has signed a two-year deal with the Easter Road side, which will take effect when his current contract with Queens Park Rangers expires at the end of next month.

Admitting he is ‘excited for the challenge’, the 37-year-old wants to restore Hibs to the upper echelons of the Scottish Premiership after the club finished a disappointing eighth last term after coming third the previous season.

"There’s an excitement building with the new manager being announced and I’m just delighted to be a part of that – hopefully it can lead to success next season,” Marshall said in his first interview since joining Hibs.

"He spoke about my experience but I’m just looking to perform. I’m coming off the back of an injury but I’m fit now.

“The manager wants a strong squad, we’ve got some good, young goalkeepers here as well so if I can help them on then that’s great but first and foremost it’ll be about performing and playing well for the team."

Marshall left Scotland for Norwich City in 2007 but has kept a close eye on the Scottish top flight during his time away.

“I’ve kept an eye on it as I’ve got a lot of friends that play in the league, but it’s been a long time since I played in the SPFL. I’m really looking forward to it,” he told Hibs TV.

David Marshall is focused on helping Hibs have a much better season than last term. Picture: Alan Rennie

“Ultimately Hibs should be looking to be the third best team in this country. European football has got to be a minimum aim for the club, and competing in cup competitions.

“We know there’s a hell of a lot of hard work needed to get there, but there’s no reason why we can’t. We want to be a strong top-six side battling for Europe every year; those are the demands we should put on ourselves.”

Marshall has completed more than 600 games at club and international level and his experience has been hailed as vital by new Hibs boss Lee Johnson but despite that, the shot-stopper has no plans to come in and start throwing his weight around.

“I’m not one of those guys who will come in and tell players what to do – my experience will naturally lend itself in terms of communication on the pitch and in training; it’ll happen naturally,” he explained.

At 37, Marshall is younger than fellow long-serving glovemen Craig Gordon and Allan McGregor and he has designs on stretching out his career in a similar way.

“Craig and Allan have been brilliant but you have to focus on yourself. I was in a good run of form and unfortunately the injury put an end to that but I’m looking to get back to that level as soon as possible,” he continued.

"A lot is made of age sometimes but I think across a number of sports you see a lot of athletes go for longer at the top end so hopefully I can do the same and play well for Hibs.