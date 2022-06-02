The fans’ favourite had three separate stints in green and white but his third and most recent was dogged by health problems.

After 129 appearances, 17 goals and 39 assists, the former Dundee United and West Bromwich Albion youngster is on the lookout for a new club, insisting that there is ‘plenty of football’ left in him after a frustrating campaign in the Capital in which he made just six starting appearances in all competitions.

Posting on social media and admitting, ‘this wasn’t an easy one to write’, the 30-year-old said: “I wanted to give this some thought to try and do my three different spells at Hibs justice, because it's meant a lot to me and my family.

"There have been some great highs and some very difficult lows, on and off the pitch. The one constant has been the support of some brilliant people. There are too many to list them all but they know who they are and if they ever need anything they know just to ask.”

Allan name-checked former chief executive Leeann Dempster – ‘she fought to bring me back and always had my back’ – and two former managers under whom he played at Easter Road in two different spells, adding: “Neil [Lennon], Jack [Ross], the medical department… I could go on and on. It's been a privilege to work with them all.

"If you strip a club back, it's the people who make it and no-one should ever take guys like that for granted.

Scott Allan has posted a goodbye note following his Hibs exit

"The same goes for supporters who have always treated me so well and picked me up when I needed it. Thank you.

"I worked hard to come back from a pretty bad place. There's plenty of football left in me and I'm looking forward to whatever comes next.”