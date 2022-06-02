As expected Scott Allan and Drey Wright will be leaving the club while midfielder Alex Gogic, defender Sean Mackie, winger Jamie Murphy, and midfielder Innes Murray will all depart as well.

Gogic spent the second half of last season on loan at St Mirren and has an offer on the table while Mackie joined Raith Rovers on a similar arrangement.

Murphy helped Mansfield Town to the League Two play-off final but the Stags were beaten 3-0 by Port Vale at Wembley.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Murray played a key role for Edinburgh City as the Citizens earned promotion to League One via the play-offs, scoring eight goals and registering seven assists including a strike in each leg of the final against Annan Athletic.

The Capital club has also ‘placed on record its gratitude’ to loan trio Rocky Bushiri, Sylvester Jasper, and James Scott who arrived from Norwich City, Fulham, and Hull City respectively.

The Evening News revealed last week that Hibs have already indicated they will not be taking up an option to make Jasper’s move permanent, while Scott has been linked with Accrington Stanley, Derby, Portsmouth, Sunderland and a return to Easter Road, with Hull boss Shota Arveladze set to run the rule over the 21-year-old before making a call on his future.

Scott Allan will leave Hibs when his contract expires

Allan tribute

Reserving a special message for Allan, a fans’ favourite who has now had three spells at Easter Road, a Hibs statement read: “Hibernian FC would like to thank Scott Allan for his service to the club over the years.

"The creative midfielder will depart at the end of the month following the expiry of his contract.

"A popular figure in the dressing room and a fans' favourite at Easter Road, Scott had several memorable moments during his time in the Capital.

Alex Gogic, Jamie Murphy, and Drey Wright are all moving on

"The 30 year-old spent three separate spells with the Hibees since 2014, contributing 17 goals and 39 assists in 129 games.

"Unfortunately, injury and illness affected his last two seasons at the club as he struggled to put together a consistent run of appearances in the team.