Hibs make decision on Sylvester Jasper transfer option as Fulham winger's loan comes to an end

The Bulgarian Under-21 internationalist, who was capped twice during his time in the Capital, made the move to Easter Road on a temporary basis in January after impressing during the first half of the campaign at Colchester United.

But the 20-year-old won’t be returning next season after Hibs opted not to make the switch permanent.

New manager Lee Johnson has been in the building for less than a week but has already carried out extensive research on the players.

“I’ll certainly have conversations with as many of our players as I can. I’ve got a good understanding of their strengths and weaknesses, where they’d fit in, or where they wouldn’t,” he explained.

“Recruitment is a key factor. I’ve got some really good contacts and links in England and Scotland to be able to canvass the project as much as possible and to sell the dream of what we’re going to do."

Jasper made 16 appearances for Hibs, starting eight games in all competitions. He registered two assists, both in the Scottish Cup quarter-final victory over Motherwell as he set up Elias Melkersen for his first goals in green and white in a 2-1 win.

He fell out of favour towards the end of the season, coming off the bench in four of the club’s five post-split fixtures and remaining an unused sub in the final day win against St Johnstone at Easter Road.