The former England Under-17 internationalist is under contract at Leeds until the end of June but will join up with the Easter Road side on July 1 along with Scotland goalkeeper David Marshall, who will also make the move north on the expiration of his current deal.

Kenneh, who was born in Liberia, has come through the Elland Road youth ranks and played in 25 of the club’s 26 Premier League 2 games during the 2021/22 campaign as well as being an unused substitute for the first team on 14 occasions.

The 19-year-old also made three appearances for the Whites’ under-23 side in the EFL Trophy competition.

Kenneh is widely regarded as one of the most promising prospects in English football, and was on the radar of a number of clubs in England and further afield.

Hibs boss Lee Johnson said: “We’re delighted to welcome Nohan to Hibs. He adds something extra to our squad and although his primary position is defensive midfield, he also offers us the versatility to play at the back.

“He’s a young player with a big presence and a lot of quality. He has a real desire to develop and play first-team football regularly.

“Nohan has had interest from around the UK and abroad, so this signing is a real coup for us. To reach his potential, he has to have the right attitude and desire to be the best he can.

Nohan Kenneh has signed a three-year deal with Hibs. Picture: Alan Rennie

“We are looking forward to working with him and welcoming him to the Hibs family.”

Easter Road Head of Recruitment Ian Gordon added: “Nohan is a really exciting young player who has a lot of potential and a number of quality attributes that will fit our style of play.

“This fits the model we are trying to introduce here at Hibernian FC where we are bringing in young, talented players who will not only strengthen our first team, but ones that we can develop into even better players. This is a really positive signing for the club.”