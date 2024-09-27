Do Hibs unleash prize asset as counter-attack threat v Rangers?

Youan is sent flying in a collision with Queen's Park's Calum Ferrie - and is still battling his way back to match fitness more than 10 weeks later. | SNS Group

Gray believes explosive attacker has been sharpened by break

With Kieron Bowie out for the long term and Martin Boyle all but certain to miss out following a hand/wrist operation during the recent enforced break, Hibs will be without both of their main contenders for a starting place on the right wing at Ibrox tomorrow. The absence of Boyle’s searing pace, in particular, is a headache for visitors who will rely on quick counter-attacks to hurt the home side. Or at least relieve the pressure on their own defence.

Does Hibs boss David Gray turn, then, to a player still working his way back to full fitness? A prized asset who thought he’d be playing his football in greener pastures, only for injury to scupper his chance of a summer move?

Gray, who could easily deploy either of the Cadden brothers on the right flank as an alternative, has the option of giving Elie Youan just a second start since July. The Frenchman started in the 2-0 home win over St Johnstone last time out, looking short of match pace before being replaced – to spectacular effect – by Junior Hoilett at half-time.

The gaffer, acknowledging that Youan hadn’t been at his sharpest in his first outing since sustaining an impact injury late in the July 16 Premier Sports Cup win at home to Queen’s Park, said: “I think you're right in what you say. That was his first game for a while. He wasn't probably at the level that he thinks he can be – or what we know he can be. And then we took him off at half time. It's been a long time out for him.

“He’s been good in training. He's someone that works hard. He's very driven to be the best he can be. You can see how good he is athletically.

“And I think In training ever since then he's been trying his best to try and put himself in a place to get on the team. He's been out for a long period of time.

“We played a bounce game during that break, which meant we could get more minutes for him, alongside a lot of other players. So he got some more minutes into the legs - and hopefully he'll be in a better place to be available for this weekend.”

Training sessions and bounce games are an integral part of any road to recovery, of course. Gray has also been cautious about pushing Youan too hard, with the winger having to deal with off-field issues – being racially abused on social media, the insult added to injury of missing out on a big-money transfer that would have suited club as much as player – during a difficult summer.

Asked if the best way to get Youan up to full speed was simply to let him play, Gray said: “Sometimes it's a bit of both. I think confidence is one thing. When you've been out for a while you tend to be a little bit rusty as well.

“But the first thing he did in the St Johnstone game was really positive Then he's probably one of the players that goes and pushes on a little bit. It is very individual in terms of how they're feeling at the time. He's been out for a while.

“I think it's hard to get match fit without playing games. You can try and replicate in training as much as you can. But there's no other feeling or experience you can get to match going and playing the game.

“So the positive side for him is he's been back on the grass. He's played 45 minutes competitively, plus the bounce game. And now he's had an extra two weeks’ training fully with the group. So the break has come at a good time for individuals as well.”