Hibs boss eyes repeat of famous Ibrox celebration - ten years on from glory game

Gray celebrates his first Hibs goal in a famous 3-1 win at Ibrox, as former Hearts midfielder Ian Black watches on. | SNS Group

Gray on travelling fans, the Govan bearpit - and playing without fear

Exactly 10 years on from one of his most enjoyable and enduring moments as a Hibs player, David Gray will lead his Hibs team into Ibrox harbouring two great hopes. That away fans will be there not just in good numbers, following last night’s pleasing end to a frankly infuriating ticket fiasco, but in good heart. And that he has reason to celebrate – again - with supporters in that neat little green-and-white corner of a ground awash in red, white and blue.

Gray, adamant that travelling fans are an essential element of a Scottish Premiership famous for its emotional extremes, was among the scorers as Hibs bagged three goals in 14 first-half minutes at Ibrox on September 29, 2014, the fullback following up a Jason Cummings double to put the visitors into an unassailable lead. Despite Nicky Law scoring a consolation goal for Rangers, the Hibees – led by new manager Alan Stubbs – picked up their first win of the Championship season.

The skipper-turned-gaffer, casting his mind back to a first Hibs goal and stressing the importance of having punters there to cheer his team on this weekend, said: “I was reminded it was 10 years ago to the day when I scored my first goal - which seems longer now. But those are memories that will live with me forever.

“It was my first competitive goal. Even just going there and playing in the games, these are the games you want to play in. Playing for a club like Hibs, in this league you get opportunities to play in big stadiums and big atmospheres. And the fans are a big part of that. They really drive it.

Hibs fans celebrate Gray's goal as their team races into a 3-0 lead at Ibrox in September 2014. | SNS Group

“I think it's great that you can support your team. These fans pay a lot of money every single week to follow us home and away.

“And we've already touched on the experiences I've had as a player, being fortunate enough to win there, experiencing that in front of your fans, being there celebrating with your fans – and the opportunity to reward your fans for making the effort to come.

“I think it's only right that they should get the opportunity to go to games. Always, given that they do follow you everywhere.”

While much of the focus is on the 932 Hibs fans finally able to buy tickets, Gray - not short of the odd highlight in meetings with the Light Blues - has warned his newbies to brave themselves for a daunting experience in front of the locals on Sunday, explaining: “The intensity at Ibrox is something that some of the players going there for the first time need to be ready for. Because it's similar when you go to Celtic Park and Tynecastle and these games, when there is a rivalry and expectation from the Hibs supporters.

“You need to go there and put on a performance. But you need to deal with 50,000 Rangers supporters as well.

“So you need to be able to deal with that. But it's a great occasion If you can really stand up to it and put a good account of yourself to it.”

Asked to dip into the memory banks to recall any of the core messages Stubbs delivered ahead of that famous win, a laughing Gray admitted: “Now you're testing me! That was ten years ago …

“I think the biggest message to go into any game is you need to give the players enough belief to know they can go and do it. Rangers will be favourites going into the game. They know how tough a test it can be.

“But you need to give the players belief. They need to believe as a group that you can go there and win. That you can go there and get a positive result because if you don't believe right from the start then you're already one-nil down before the game starts.

“So I think that's the biggest thing that I'll always remember with a lot of the managers I've worked for. Especially when you might be underdogs.

“There's a difference between fearing and respecting. You have to go there with respect, 100 percent. They're a top team.

“But you shouldn't be scared to go and express yourself. You need to stand up to it and test yourself against the best players. And I think that should bring the best out in players.”