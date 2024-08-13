Kwon was a key player as St Mirren ran out 3-0 winners at Easter Road in February, despite Elie Youan winning this header ... | SNS Group

Signing number NINE of Gray’s first transfer window arrives - with more to follow

Celtic midfielder Hyeokkyu Kwon has been backed to provide a double midfield option after completing a loan move to Easter Road. The 23-year-old’s recruitment on a one-year deal was secured this evening.

And Hibs boss David Gray, celebrating the arrival of his NINTH signing in a busy summer window, believes the defensive midfielder brings a versatility to the squad, saying: “Hyeokkyu provides us with another option in midfield, being able to play as both a deeper 6 and as an 8. As a player, he’s a great athlete, he’s very competitive, and comfortable on the ball. He showed these capabilities during an impressive loan spell last season. We’re delighted to bring him to the club and look forward to working with him.”

Kwon signed a FIVE-YEAR deal with Celtic when he joined the Hoops from Busan IPark last summer. Dubbed the ‘Korean Rhodri’ in his homeland, the 6’3’’ all-action midfielder failed to break into Brendan Rodgers’ first team.

He was loaned to St Mirren in January – and impressed for the Buddies until a hamstring injury sidelined him for the closing weeks. Gray has been actively pursuing a midfielder to beef up the centre of the park, with Dundee’s Luke McCowan also on his list of targets.

Hibs sporting director Malky Mackay hailed the arrival of a player who has come through the age groups as a South Korean international, winning 13 caps at Under-23 level, saying: “We’re really pleased to make Hyeokkyu our ninth signing of the summer transfer window. He is another top professional to add to the first team group, comes with a good pedigree, and adds a real presence on the pitch. We’d like to thank Brendan Rodgers and Celtic for the smooth handling of the move, and how quickly and efficiently we were able to get this deal done.”

The new manager expects a busy end to the transfer window, having landed Junior Hoilett, Kieron Bowie, Nicky Cadden and Mykola Kuharevich in a brief blitz last week. That quartet of signings joined his first priorities in the door – goalkeepers Josef Bursik and Jordan Smith, as well as central defenders Marvin Ekpiteta and Warren O’Hora. Hibs are also working hard to get players OUT of the door as Mackay looks to overhaul the squad, with movement on that front expected to pick up closer to the transfer deadline.