Double boost for Hibs boss ahead of make-or-break run-in

Miller (No. 2) and Amos (15) could share a pitch for the first time since the February 24 home win over Dundee.

Embattled Hibs boss Nick Montgomery has received a positive injury bulletin as he tackles the first of five make-or-break games. The Yorkshireman, publicly warned of the need for improved results in last week’s statement by the Hibs board, has welcomed not one but TWO potentially important performers back to full first-team training.

Lewis Miller has fully recovered from a hamstring injury, while Luke Amos is finally fit and available for selection after a rocky start to his Hibs career. Both will be part of the squad for Saturday’s Scottish Premiership meeting with St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park.

Failure to reach the top six had already put Montgomery under pressure even before Easter Road directors described the season’s efforts as “unacceptable” in a message to supporters. Although he only took over the reins in September, replacing a predecessor who had left behind a team without a league win and rooted to the foot of the table, the board-led review of all football operations involves assessing Monty’s suitability for the job.

The return of combative right back Miller could prove vital as Hibs brace themselves for a second meeting in quick succession with Craig Levein’s Saints, whose direct style caused all sorts of problems as they ran out 2-1 winners at Easter Road on April 6. Miller hasn’t featured since limping off after just over half an hour of last month’s 2-2 draw with Ross County in Dingwall. If nothing else, his return gives Montgomery the option to rest Chris Cadden, who has been overworked since his return from a ruptured Achilles’ tendon which kept him out of action for nine months.