The Dundee United man also has close friend in the Hibs camp from his time at the club.

He still has friends aplenty in and around Hibs - but a Dundee United star is keen to show the club what they’re missing out on.

David Gray’s side takes his team to Tannadice on Wednesday night for a key Premiership battle in the fight for European football. Hibs have cemented their spot in the top six for now off a 2-1 success vs Celtic but attentions could now turn to an assault on third place.

Ruari Paton was once a youngster at Hibs but left without making inroads into the first team. He has had to work his way back up the ladder from the Lowland League with East Kilbride and now finds himself on loan at United from Port Vale in England.

There’s no grudges held towards Hibs but Paton wouldn’t mind a goal against his former side, as his friend inside Gray’s team is revealed. He said: “Would it be good to do one after a goal against Hibs?

"I don't have a chip on my shoulder. But it would be nice to be back in the Premiership up here and score a goal against a team that ultimately said I wasn't good enough. Whether they were right or wrong, it's a matter of opinion. So it would be great.

"My mate Josh Campbell scored his two goals against Celtic. I still speak to him, but infrequently. I met a lot of good people there. My youth team was brilliant. A lot of the boys are playing professionally still, which is testament to the team. I just couldn't get in it!

"I'd say Josh is one of the closest ones I know, but it will be radio silence between the two of us between now and Wednesday's game. The gaffer has given me a bit more freedom to go and do my own stuff. He doesn't really bother me and lets me be, which is my favourite way to train.

"Without being bad to Port Vale, I can't tell you how much more I'm enjoying my football here. I'm involved and playing all the time. I feel like I'm actually contributing to the team. It's great to be part of something where you're pushing for European spots."