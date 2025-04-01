Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The boss came face to face with a former Hibs, Sunderland and Wolves man he knows well over the weekend

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A former Hibs player was left in no doubt of the quality Wrexham possess at the weekend - thanks to an ex Easter Road teammate.

Steven Fletcher started his career in Leith but displayed all the potential that would make him an established striker throughout his career. He featured at Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland plenty alongside stints with the likes of Wolves and Marseille.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now he is with Wrexham in League One as they look to get out of League One and into the Championship, coming off the bench against Gary Caldwell’s Exeter City during a 2-0 Red Dragons win. Caldwell, who featured at Hibs in his playing days alongside Fletcher, says the former Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday man tells him all he needs to know about Wrexham.

Former Hibs star’s flashback versus Wrexham

He said: “I thought there was very little in the game. When you look at the stats, 50-50 pretty much. Possession, eight shots to eight shots. I just think they do the basics better than us. They get six on target, we get one. We had more corners. But yeah, the basics, I thought you can see why they're up there because they do simple things really well. They have a group of men on the pitch that know what it takes at this level and probably higher levels in their career.

“You can see why they’re up there, because they do simple things really well, they have a group of men on the pitch that know what it takes at this level – and probably levels in their carer – they bring on Steven Fletcher, who I played with many, many years ago, and he’s had a fantastic career. It shows the level of the team, but I thought we were in the game for large parts of the game.

“I just need more commitment from the players. I need that last action. I need that last yard to be better. And we could have been right in this game. But yeah, disappointed always to lose. But a deflected shot in the first half when they didn't really create much, apart from that early chance they had.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We just need to be better. As I said to the players, we need to be better. We need to train more. We need to keep working on it and be better. We know the quality of the players they're signing is incredible. The squad they have is incredible. But I said that's the level. This team is going to get promoted from League One. And that is the level we have to aspire to.”